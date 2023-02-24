In the cartoon “Dennis the Menace,” Dennis was trying to figure out how the escalator worked. He was standing at the top of the escalator watching the steps disappear. Finally he said, “What happens when the basement gets full of steps?”

There are many things in the world we try to understand. The most fascinating to me, has always been human behavior. How can we make sense of it?

Many people have studied long and hard to explain human behavior. We have even tried to make a science out of it. Some of the social scientists have tried to decide what is our greatest human need.

Sigmund Freud basically concluded it was pleasure. He said if we frustrate pleasure then neurotic behavior will occur and that explains the way we behave.

The great psychiatrist Alfred Adler suggested our greatest need is power. It is greater than pleasure because we are willing to forgo pleasure to fight a battle and even risk being killed in order to take control of our world. We all have a craving for power.

Eric Fromm suggested the desire for love is even stronger than pleasure or power. The fourth great social scientist to suggest a theory was Victor Frankl. Frankl detected a powerful force in human motivation that he called the will to meaning. Therefore, meaning was our greatest need.

I must quickly add that I have greatly oversimplified the teachings of these men, and there is truth in all their theories. By the way, all of these men happen to be Jewish. I think we need to hear from one more Jewish teacher — Jesus of Nazareth.

I think Jesus would have agreed most of all with Victor Frankl. Meaning may be the greatest; only Jesus would have called it “faith”. Faith is our most basic need. Jesus explained in many ways that God has made us to live by faith. We need faith to live every day.

A mother was trying to get her son off to school Monday morning. She shook him and said, “Get up or you will be late for school!”

He said, “I don’t want to go to school, the kids all make fun of me. Give me two good reasons.”

She replied, “Because you are 40 years old and you’re the principal.”

We need faith for Mondays and Tuesdays and every day we face problems. We need faith to be able to try and to make mistakes. A book salesman was trying to sell a set of encyclopedias about how to be a perfect farmer. The farmer refused go buy any. He explained, “Those books wouldn’t help, I already know how to farm better than I do.”

Isn’t that the way it is? We have to live by faith and trust in God because we already know how to live better than we do. If we don’t live by faith we may be sunk by the pressures of our failings.

We need faith for our doubts, our fears, and our worries. We need faith for all the areas where we could have, would have, and should have done better. We need faith and meaning for our frailties and infirmities that plague us. By faith we find the meaning we need to go on.

Prayer: Our Lord, help us not to take our faith for granted but appreciate the power and beauty it adds to our lives. Amen