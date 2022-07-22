Rev. Dan Safarik: Who’s following you?

Timmy was a little 5-year-old boy his Mom loved very much. Being a worrier, she was concerned about him walking to school when he started kindergarten. She walked him to school the first couple of days.

When he came home one day, he told his mother that he did not want her walking him to school everyday. He protested loudly he wanted to be like the “big boys.” But she had an idea of how to handle it. She asked a neighbor, Mrs. Goodnest, if she would secretly follow her son to school, at a distance, so he would not likely notice. Mrs. Goodnest agreed; she was up early with her toddler anyway. It would be a good way for them to get some exercise as well.

The next day, Mrs. Goodnest and her little girl, Marcy, set out following Timmy and a neighbor boy as they walked to school. She did this for the whole walk. The boys walked and chatted, kicking stones and twigs. Timmy’s little friend noticed that this same lady seemed to follow them every day all week. Finally, he said to Timmy, “Have you noticed that lady following us all week? Do you know her?”

Timmy said, “Yea, I know who she is.”

The little friend said, “Well who is she?”

“That’s just Shirley Goodnest” Timmy replied.

“Shirley Goodnest? Who is she and why is she following us?”

“Well,” Timmy explained, ”every night my Mom makes me say the 23rd Psalm with my prayers ‘cuz she worries about me so much. And in it, the end says, “Shirley Goodnest and Marcy shall follow me all the days of my life. So I guess I’ll just have to get used to it.”

At the end of the 23rd Psalm it does suggest the desire that goodness and mercy will follow us all the days of our life. One Bible commentator suggested that perhaps “Goodness and mercy: were the names of the shepherd’s collie dogs. It does kind of fit to think of these two words as the names of the shepherd’s faithful sheep dogs — following him all the days of his life.

However we understand that verse in Psalm 23, we do know that goodness and mercy are good companions on the road of life. I’ve met many people who have left a lot of goodness and mercy where ever they have gone. Some folks just leave these things in their wake.

It’s not only nice to have good things happening as a result of our life — it’s vital to do so. This is a clear priority as revealed in the Bible. Jesus never asked people what they believed about various theological issues. Jesus did ask, “When I was hungry, did you feed me?” Jesus didn’t ask what they believed about the second coming. Jesus did ask, “When I was homeless, did you help me find shelter?” Jesus never asked about what they believed about the Apostles’ Creed, but Jesus did ask, “When I had rags for clothes, did you offer me anything to wear?”

We probably spend a lot of time debating things in church that Jesus has very little interest in. A life that is followed by goodness and mercy was of tremendous concern to him.

Prayer: Our Lord, help us examine our lives and reflect honestly on what or who are the companions that we walk with each day. Amen

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org