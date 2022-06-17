Rev. Dan Safarik: Why God’s shoes didn’t match

I came across a list of answers kids gave to questions about love and marriage. Here are a few of their responses to different questions:

1. How do you decide to marry? Kristen, age 10 said, “No person really decides before they grow up who they’re going to marry. God decides it all way before, and you get to find out later who you’re stuck with.

2. How can a stranger tell if two people are married? Derrick, age 8, said, “You might have to guess, based on whether they seem to be yelling at the same kids.”

3. What do you think your mom and dad have in common? Lori, age 8, said, “Both don’t want no more kids.”

4. What do most people do on a date? Martin, age 10, said, “On the first date, they just tell each other lies and that usually gets them interested enough to go on a second date.”

5. How would you make a marriage work? Riley, age 10, said, “Tell your wife she looks pretty, even if she looks like a dump truck.”

Obviously, as kids, we don’t naturally start out knowing much about love. We need lots of help in learning how to love other people in a solid, mature relationship. One of the greatest stories of real love ever written was first taught by Jesus in Luke 15:11-24. The story of the prodigal son is about God’s love for us. It’s one of the simplest stories ever told, and yet it has deep significance. It is so real we can use the lessons of this message every day.

You might recall how the prodigal son asks for his inheritance early. He takes the money and foolishly squanders it away. The young man is left completely broke, feeding pigs for a job. He resolves to return to his father. While the son is still a long ways down the road, the Father sees him and runs to welcome his son home.

A Chinese artist undertook the task of putting on canvas the story of the prodigal son. His first attempt showed the father standing, waiting at the gate, with the son approaching from a distance. He showed it to a Christian friend of his who said: “On, no, you have it all wrong! The father should not be standing, waiting at the gate, but rather he should be running out to his son.”

“No Chinese father would do that!” responded the Chinese artist. “That’s the point,” his Christian friend said. “Most human fathers would not. But this is the astonishing story of a father who tells us about God’s amazing love!” The artist then painted a second portrait. This time he showed the father running to meet his son, and in his hurry, he had put on shoes that didn’t match.

What a powerful way of symbolizing the mercy and love of God. You can just imagine a father so anxious to run to his son that he grabbed the first two shoes he could find. All that mattered to the father was being with his lost son who was coming home. He obviously had also been watching and waiting for his son to appear on the road where the Father had seen him last.

There’s a couple who put that kind of mature love into practice. They had just bought a new car together. They really loved it. One day she had a wreck. When she reached into the glove box to get the insurance card she found a note from her husband. “Just in case, remember, honey, it’s you I love!”

Prayer: Our Lord, may our love grow to the point we can see sometimes your shoes don’t match. Amen.

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org

