Rev. Day Safarik: ‘Keep calm and carry on’

The British government coined the slogan, “Keep calm and carry on.”

In 1939 the threat of World War II was close at hand. In the event that Hitler’s army invaded England, the British leaders had already prepared posters with this phrase “Keep Calm and Carry On.” Sounds like a very British kind of slogan. Their leaders knew they would have to keep the people from panic so they could be united against the German aggression.

Under the shadow of Nazi air raids and bombings, death and destruction could take over. The future of the free world was hanging in the balance and the people would need encouragement. In those dark times, believers everywhere prayed fervently.

Most of us will not have to face that kind of adversity. Many of us find ourselves involved in a different kind of war. Our lives are under constant assault in other ways. We all are battling against worry, fear, stress and anxiety. Where do we turn in our own trying times? The same place Christians did in World War II — prayer.

Just as the British did in the threat of invasion, we must “Keep Calm and Carry On.” In this spiritual battle that we face, we cannot do it with our own strength. We must carry on with God. We must rely on God’s strength. When trouble comes our way, we need to replace fear with confidence in God. We must be determined to replace worry with faith in God and anxiety with God’s peace. Keep calm and most of all trust God.

Old Pete was very close to dying but made a miraculous recovery. In the hospital his pastor came to visit him and conversation went like this:

“Tell me, Pete, when you were so near death’s door, did you feel afraid to meet your Maker?”

“No, Pastor,” said Pete. “It was the other fellow I was afraid of!”

It’s not a bad thing to be afraid of “the other fellow.” There certainly are sources of evil and destruction in the world. Many of our hardest battles are in our minds and hearts. We often need to trust our hearts and minds to God. When we do that God promises to help us.

God has promised to never leave us or forsake us. God wants to be part of our lives. When we need his help, all we have to do is ask. In our hour of greatest need, he will sustain us and uphold us.

When our hope and help is in the Lord, we will be able to “Keep Calm and Carry On.”

Prayer: Our Lord, help us to remember you are near to us and all we have to do is ask when we need your help. May we help others to trust in you also. Amen.