Seek excellence in everything you do

Many of you who read this article know I often start with an interesting story to get your attention so you will read the rest of the article. Here is one of the best!
It’s a story about a shepherd who was herding a large flock of sheep in a remote pasture. Suddenly across the field comes a brand new BMW in a cloud of dust. The young driver gets out dressed to the teeth in designer clothes. He says to the shepherd, “If I tell you exactly how many sheep you have in your flock, will you give me one?”
The shepherd gazes at the sheep and says, “Sure.” The young man pulls out his high-end laptop computer, connects it to his cell phone and calls up a GPS navigational system. He opens up a program and a database. He sends an email and gets a response back in seconds. He prints out a report on his high tech miniature computer. The he turns to the shepherd and says, “You have exactly 1,586 sheep.”
“That is correct,” the shepherd replied. He watches the man gather up an animal and put it in his car, and then asks, “If I tell you exactly what business you are in, will you give me my animal back?”
“OK, why not?” answers the young man.
“You are a consultant,” says the shepherd.
“That is correct. How did you guess that?”
“No guessing required,” replied the other. “First of all you turned up although nobody invited you. Secondly, you wanted to get paid to answer a question, which I already knew. And thirdly, you know nothing about my business. Now, give me back my dog!”
Of course, some consultants are good and helpful. We might consider the Apostle Paul to be a very worthy consultant. Paul knew about God and churches and gave very helpful advice. Paul founded many churches. Many of the letters in the New Testament are correspondence between these congregations and the Apostle Paul.
One of Paul’s favorite congregations seems to have been the one at Philippi. Paul loved that fledgling Christian community. One of the last things Paul wrote to this church was advice that always works.
“Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is pleasing, whatever is commendable if there is any excellence and if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.” (Philippians 4:8)
This is good advice for any church anywhere at any time. It’s very helpful to be reminded to seek excellence in our speaking, excellence in our service, excellence in our worship, excellence in our praying and excellence in our loving.
Prayer: Our Lord, Jesus gave us his very best. May we be reminded to give our best until it approaches what Paul would call excellence. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
