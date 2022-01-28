Seek excellence in everything you do

“No guessing required,” replied the other. “First of all you turned up although nobody invited you. Secondly, you wanted to get paid to answer a question, which I already knew. And thirdly, you know nothing about my business. Now, give me back my dog!”

Of course, some consultants are good and helpful. We might consider the Apostle Paul to be a very worthy consultant. Paul knew about God and churches and gave very helpful advice. Paul founded many churches. Many of the letters in the New Testament are correspondence between these congregations and the Apostle Paul.

One of Paul’s favorite congregations seems to have been the one at Philippi. Paul loved that fledgling Christian community. One of the last things Paul wrote to this church was advice that always works.

“Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is pleasing, whatever is commendable if there is any excellence and if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.” (Philippians 4:8)