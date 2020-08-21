Seek the Lord: Maintaining peace while staying patient

A friend of mine, Pastor Roger Bruns, tells about the great fun he had as a kid playing with his cousins in his aunt and uncle’s attic.

“At the top of the steep old stairs we entered a wonderland of old travel trunks, dress forms, a rusty iron bed, Christmas decorations, stacks of yellowed magazines and more,” he said. “But the best treasure in whole attic was the tottering old Victrola phonograph that leaned majestic and dusty in the center of the room. We would play with it for hours.

“There were stacks of 78 rpm discs next to the machine, but they remained covered with cobwebs. We used the old record player for a launching pad instead. On the edge of the turntable, cranking the spring as tightly as it would go, we arranged paper clips, buttons, thumbtacks and anything else that would fly. Then we pressed the lever on the turntable and ran for cover.

“Although I did not realize it at the time, I learned an important principle of both physics and theology. The principle is this: The closer an object is to the center of a spinning force, the less likely it is to fly off.

“The center of the turntable for all of us is our faith in God. The closer we get to living life by the example of Christ the more we find the stabilizing force we need. Jesus came to show an out-of-control world how to move back to the kind of things that center life again.”

The apostle Paul teaches us the things that are central in the book of Colossians 3:12-17. In this passage Paul reminds us to dress up with important things. The well-dressed Christian puts on: compassion, kindness, lowliness, meekness, patience, forbearance, forgiveness, love and peace.