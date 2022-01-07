Simply put, love is spelled ‘T-I-M-E’

And by the way, the oddest thing occurred on my son’s sixth birthday. It’s a moment we will never forget, a grown man and a little boy hugging and sobbing together with tears of joy … all over a dumb football!

Love offered to other people is often spelled T-I-M-E. It means giving ourselves when we’d rather be spending out time doing other things. It’s a lesson we need to hear many times throughout life. We get so busy and the kids have such busy schedules. We can easily forget our priority system. A lot of parents start out well, claiming they will do better than other parents they have seen. Many things crowd into our time and we sidetrack from our original plan.

Perhaps the story will be a lasting reminder to me and other parents that our children need our time. We sometimes say, “We strive for quality time!” That may be OK, but that is no substitute for some quantity of time with others.

When my kids were little, they often wanted me to read books while I was trying to watch a sporting event. I didn’t do it as well as I should have, but I know a good portion of the time I would drop what I was doing to read a book. They wanted my time; they wanted me. No substitute would do.