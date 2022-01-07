Simply put, love is spelled ‘T-I-M-E’

Bill Butterworth is a family counselor and very creative writer. In one of his books he tells about a time he asked his youngest son what he wanted for his sixth birthday. Here is the conversation that followed:
“Dad, I would like a ball to play with for my birthday.”
“Great,” I responded. “What kind of ball do you want?”
The boy said, “I think I would like either a football or a soccer ball.”
“OK, I agreed.” I pressed him further, “Which would you like more, a football or a soccer ball?
He paused, thought for a moment and said, “Well … well, if you had some time to play with me this next year, I would really like the football for you and me to throw around in the backyard … but if you are going to be really busy again this year, maybe you should must get me a soccer ball because I could play soccer with the rest of the kids in the neighborhood.”
He paused again and the silence was deafening.
“Uh … uh … well … OK buddy, I’ll make a choice and surprise you on your birthday.”
“Great, Daddy, I love you.”
I grabbed my wife and went into another room to relay the conversation that had just transpired. It was as I was retelling the story that the real message came through to me. He wasn’t longing for gifts, he was longing for the giver. It took a 6-year-old to remind me relationships are more important than things. It’s in our family and it’s true in God’s family.
And by the way, the oddest thing occurred on my son’s sixth birthday. It’s a moment we will never forget, a grown man and a little boy hugging and sobbing together with tears of joy … all over a dumb football!
*****
Love offered to other people is often spelled T-I-M-E. It means giving ourselves when we’d rather be spending out time doing other things. It’s a lesson we need to hear many times throughout life. We get so busy and the kids have such busy schedules. We can easily forget our priority system. A lot of parents start out well, claiming they will do better than other parents they have seen. Many things crowd into our time and we sidetrack from our original plan.
Perhaps the story will be a lasting reminder to me and other parents that our children need our time. We sometimes say, “We strive for quality time!” That may be OK, but that is no substitute for some quantity of time with others.
When my kids were little, they often wanted me to read books while I was trying to watch a sporting event. I didn’t do it as well as I should have, but I know a good portion of the time I would drop what I was doing to read a book. They wanted my time; they wanted me. No substitute would do.
Jesus taught us in all relationships we must give of ourselves. Jesus set the example by giving his total self to others. “But God demonstrated his love for us in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8)
Prayer: Our Lord, remind us what is necessary to build healthy relationships of love for those we care about. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
