Speed bumps from the Lord

A high school principal in Michigan, his wife and seven children used to drive to Florida every spring break to see her folks.
It was an annual family journey. All nine of them would pile into the family van, along with blankets and pillows, groceries and luggage in the carrier on top. They would drive straight through, stopping only to refuel, to eat and to change drivers.
At a highway rest stop in Kentucky, one year, the family prepared and ate lunch, relaxed a bit as the children romped in the nearby woods, and then resumed the journey south. About 50 miles down the road, it was discovered that 12-year-old Karen was missing. When the mother counted heads, there were just six youngsters in the hubbub in the back of the van. Where was Karen?
They knew immediately; she had been left behind back at the place where they had lunched. She strayed a bit too far from the family and “missed the bus.” The father made a quick u-turn and re-traveled the 50 miles as fast as he could safely drive … and, happily, there was a weepy Karen standing under a tree, waiting for them.
The father would joke at times afterward about whether he wanted to drive all that way back and get her. After all, he would say, “We still had six children.” The family would laugh at that, even Karen. The mother would put in, “Don’t let him kid you; that was the fastest U-turn anyone has ever made!”
Sometimes we get going so fast God has to give us little reminders to slow down; kind of like the purpose of speed bumps in a road. Once in a while we get going so fast we have to make a U-turn to get where we need to be.
This very thing even happened to Jesus’ parents, Mary and Joseph. It wasn’t when Jesus was a baby, but when he was 12 years old. He was left behind on the family’s annual journey to Jerusalem. They had to make a U-turn to go back for Jesus.
I ran across a very helpful verse in the Bible. “In returning and rest you shall be saved; in quietness and in trust shall be your strength.” (Isaiah 30:15) Returning (U-turns) and rest (slowing for speed bumps) are what we often need for strength and salvation.
Here is a prayer to help us:
“Slow me down, Lord. Ease the pounding of my heart by the quieting of my mind. Steady my hurried pace with the vision of the eternal reach of time. Give me, amidst the confusion of my day, the calmness of the everlasting hills. Break the tensions of my nerves and muscles with the soothing music of the singing streams that live in my memory.
“Teach me the art of taking minute vacations...slowing down to look at a flower, to chat with a friend, to pat a dog, to read a few lines from a good book. Let me look upward into the branches of the towering oak and know that it grew great and strong because it grew slowly and well. Slow me down, Lord.”
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
