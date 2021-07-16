Speed bumps from the Lord

Sometimes we get going so fast God has to give us little reminders to slow down; kind of like the purpose of speed bumps in a road. Once in a while we get going so fast we have to make a U-turn to get where we need to be.

This very thing even happened to Jesus’ parents, Mary and Joseph. It wasn’t when Jesus was a baby, but when he was 12 years old. He was left behind on the family’s annual journey to Jerusalem. They had to make a U-turn to go back for Jesus.

I ran across a very helpful verse in the Bible. “In returning and rest you shall be saved; in quietness and in trust shall be your strength.” (Isaiah 30:15) Returning (U-turns) and rest (slowing for speed bumps) are what we often need for strength and salvation.

Here is a prayer to help us:

“Slow me down, Lord. Ease the pounding of my heart by the quieting of my mind. Steady my hurried pace with the vision of the eternal reach of time. Give me, amidst the confusion of my day, the calmness of the everlasting hills. Break the tensions of my nerves and muscles with the soothing music of the singing streams that live in my memory.