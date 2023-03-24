St. Mary’s Cathedral, 112 S. Cedar, will host cheese enchilada dinners on Friday, March 31. Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dine-in or take-out dinners will be available, with no preorders.

For adults, the dinners will include three-cheese enchiladas, beans, rice, and chips with salsa and the best guacamole made by Father Canela of the Cathedral. Drinks are included for $10 for each plate.

For children ages 10 and under, the dinners will include two-cheese enchiladas, beans, rice with chips/salsa, Father Canela’s guacamole and drinks for $5 each.

Proceeds from this event are used for concert repair around the Cathedral and parish hall.