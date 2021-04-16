Strength for tired, dried-up bones

A pastor was visiting in the home of one of his parishioners. A small boy in the home started reaching for the potatoes before the blessing was said.

His mother scolded him. The boy was confused. Why were they at the table, except to eat?

As the adults bowed their heads for grace, the child suddenly caught on. As his father started to pray, the boy shouted, “Hey Dad! Could I be the one to talk to the plate this time?”

The little boy’s understanding may not be all that far from the truth. Some prayers I have heard were not much more than talking to plates. (I have probably even said a few myself!) Prayers to plates are the kind when you’re only going through the motions. They are dull, dry and have no forethought or passion.

I often catch myself just going through the motions of life. This experience is similar to an amazing story in the book of Ezekiel, chapter 37. Ezekiel has a vision of a valley of dry bones.

“By the spirit of the Lord,” Ezekiel testifies, “I was set down in the midst of a valley; it was full of bones.” These might have been the bones of an army trapped and killed by hostile forces. The flesh had long ago decayed. Now, there was nothing left but a pile of bones baked by the sun. Ezekiel commented, they “were very dry”.