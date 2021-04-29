Stuff: Get rid of it and lighten your load

Most people have seen the bumper sticker: HE WHO COLLECTS THE MOST STUFF WINS.

Unless the vehicle with this sticker was a garbage truck, the message was undoubtedly intended as a joke.

It’s a joke on all of us, for we are all collectors of stuff as if there was some imaginary contest to win. We have all got caught up in the need to have stuff.

Like a lot of people I remember saving up my pennies, dimes, and nickels, and a few quarters in my little coin purse. You know, the kind that you squeeze on the ends and it opens up? I would save my money until we could get to the big city of Beatrice. I would hunt for the best toy I could buy with my money. The same story has happened ever since.

One lesson this pandemic has taught us is the real treasure of this world is not in stuff. The real treasure is found in love and relationships. No one is in agony to see their stuff. Our stuff can get though the pandemic just fine.

I just saw a picture of a 90-year-old man who goes every day to the nursing home where his wife is by herself. He can only see his wife through the outside window. It’s heart wrenching to see folks trying to talk and put their hands on the window because that’s the closest they can get — one half inch apart.