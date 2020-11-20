Taking risks

Most people were glad to visit. Some people came to church or brought their grandchildren to Sunday school. I got even smarter and had some of my members go with me. We eventually made a lot of good connections.

It seems that God has asked my to do a lot of risky stuff. Jesus asked some of his disciples to go out to the villages near by and preach and teach and heal. Great things happened. I’m sure they went in fear and trembling.

Jesus’ mother, Mary, took one of the greatest risks. She took the ultimate risk for a young woman of her age. She was willing to accept the idea, brought by a messenger, that she would conceive and give birth to the Messiah – basically by herself. We forget today how much she risked her life for the sake of Jesus. She took the risk of being ostracized by society or even to be stoned.

Edgar Gibson Jr. wrote these words about risk: “To laugh is to risk appearing a fool. To weep is to risk appearing sentimental. To reach out for another is to risk involvement. To expose feelings is to risk rejection. To place our dreams before the crowd is to risk ridicule. To love is to risk not being loved in return. But risks must be taken because the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing. The person who risks nothing does nothing, has nothing, is nothing.”