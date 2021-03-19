Talking to God: Keep it simple

Kids just talk naturally with God. Like the boy who after a particularly bad day began his bedtime prayer: “Lord, you’d better sit down for this one …”

And the 4-year-old who was asked to say the table grace but couldn’t seem to get started. Heads were bowed and hands folded while the family members waited … and waited. After a long silence, the mother looked at him, he glanced back at her, then over to his father, then back to the mother again.

Finally he said, “But if I thank God for the broccoli, won’t he know I’m lying?”

Like Huck Finn said, “You can’t pray a lie — I’ve found that out.”

Talking to God! What an amazing concept — mortals communicating with the immortal, the sinful making contact with the Holy, weak people talking to the Almighty. It seems a bit audacious, or maybe presumptuous?

But it can be so natural and so good to do. People like Moses or Jesus in the Bible, regularly checked in with God. Some prayers in the Bible address God in very pious terms, others speak freely from the heart. Some didn’t even use words, they communicated with “sighs that words cannot express.” (Romans 8:26)