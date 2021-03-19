Talking to God: Keep it simple

Kids just talk naturally with God. Like the boy who after a particularly bad day began his bedtime prayer: “Lord, you’d better sit down for this one …”
And the 4-year-old who was asked to say the table grace but couldn’t seem to get started. Heads were bowed and hands folded while the family members waited … and waited. After a long silence, the mother looked at him, he glanced back at her, then over to his father, then back to the mother again.
Finally he said, “But if I thank God for the broccoli, won’t he know I’m lying?”
Like Huck Finn said, “You can’t pray a lie — I’ve found that out.”
Talking to God! What an amazing concept — mortals communicating with the immortal, the sinful making contact with the Holy, weak people talking to the Almighty. It seems a bit audacious, or maybe presumptuous?
But it can be so natural and so good to do. People like Moses or Jesus in the Bible, regularly checked in with God. Some prayers in the Bible address God in very pious terms, others speak freely from the heart. Some didn’t even use words, they communicated with “sighs that words cannot express.” (Romans 8:26)
However we pray, it must be sincere and honest. I’ve always been bothered by pastors or religious leaders who sounded fake. I’ve known several pastors who tried to sound very pious by pronouncing the word God differently. They would always say, “G-a-a-a-w-w-w-d”, or something like that. It didn’t sound sincere or conversational at all.
Thomas Merton (the monk who was noted for his writings on prayer and devotional life), once told James Finley to quit trying so hard in prayer. Merton said, “How does an apple ripen? It just sits in the sun.”
A small green apple cannot ripen in one night by tightening all it’s muscles, squinting its eyes and tightening its jaw in order to find itself the next day big and red and ripe. We must wait for God, we must be awake; we must trust in His hidden action within us. (“Merton’s Place of Nowhere” by James Finley)
The board of deacons was being briefed on techniques for making church calls. One newly elected member was obviously timid about her responsibilities. The pastor hoped to encourage her by stressing the power of prayer. “You’ll find it helpful, before you make the call, to spend a few moments talking to God about it.”
When the deacons met later to report, the timid one said enthusiastically, “Oh, thank you for what you said about prayer! I tried it when I went out on my call, and it works.”
“I’m glad to hear that, beamed the pastor. Tell us what happened.”
“Well, I prayed the people wouldn’t be home and they weren’t.”
Prayer: Our Lord, help us to not just use prayer to get what we want, but as a time to sit and ripen in your light. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
