How can we help people get along together?
After I sit through a few counseling sessions, sometimes the whole world seems to be falling apart. When I ask folks who aren’t getting along if they are going to church they usually say they haven’t been going for quite a while.
There’s something powerful about going to church. The old expression is true, “The family that prays together, stays together.” Our spiritual health has a lot to do with getting along with others. Real problems develop when people let their relationship with God slide.
Little Eddie’s grandmother loved opera with a passion. She has season tickets every year. When Eddie turned 8, she decided to take Eddie to the opera as a present. So off they went and little Eddie sat squirming through an entire performance of somber German opera, in a language he didn’t understand.
The next day, Eddie’s mother told him to write a thank you note to his grandmother. “Dear Granny,” Eddie wrote, “thank you for the birthday present. It is what I always wanted, but not very much. Love, Eddie.”
We can easily appreciate Eddie’s honesty. Unfortunately that may also be the way many people describe their relationship with God. They want God — but not very much.
There’s a reason God put the first of the Ten Commandments at the top of the list. “You shall have no other gods before me.” When we keep God at the top and put Him first in our lives, everything seems to fall into place so much better.
This includes our relationships with others. Jesus put it in a more positive way. “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, mind, soul, and strength and your neighbor as yourself.”
Listen to the testimony of one man who knew what a difference putting God first could make. It is a letter printed in the devotional publication The Upper Room and was submitted by Ken Lamberton of Arizona:
“Once I had everything I could want. Shortly after graduating from college I married a beautiful woman and started a new career in teaching. In this I found success and happiness. My wife and I had three wonderful little girls and my career blossomed. I was honored as Teacher of the Year.
“But at the climax of my success, I moved away from serving God to serve myself. With growing pride at my accomplishments, I became indifferent and complacent towards my wife and my family, my career, and my faith. In the pursuit of my own selfish desires I betrayed all who truly love me; I ruined every relationship.
“I am now serving 12 years in prison, though no one’s fault but my own. My indifference, complacency, and self-centeredness led me here. But I have found new relationships. Though all material things have been left behind, I have discovered the value in God’s love, together with that of my wife and children. And I have discovered joy and peace in being free from things. I have learned contentment.”
Prayer: Our Lord, you are the one who made us. You know how we were designed to work best. Lead us in the green pastures of healthy relationships. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
