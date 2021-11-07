How can we help people get along together?

After I sit through a few counseling sessions, sometimes the whole world seems to be falling apart. When I ask folks who aren’t getting along if they are going to church they usually say they haven’t been going for quite a while.

There’s something powerful about going to church. The old expression is true, “The family that prays together, stays together.” Our spiritual health has a lot to do with getting along with others. Real problems develop when people let their relationship with God slide.

Little Eddie’s grandmother loved opera with a passion. She has season tickets every year. When Eddie turned 8, she decided to take Eddie to the opera as a present. So off they went and little Eddie sat squirming through an entire performance of somber German opera, in a language he didn’t understand.

The next day, Eddie’s mother told him to write a thank you note to his grandmother. “Dear Granny,” Eddie wrote, “thank you for the birthday present. It is what I always wanted, but not very much. Love, Eddie.”

We can easily appreciate Eddie’s honesty. Unfortunately that may also be the way many people describe their relationship with God. They want God — but not very much.