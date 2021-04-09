‘The Land of Beginning Again’

It is that kind of creative force that drives the Easter Story. It’s not a cheap or easy thing for God. It cost God a great deal for us to be able to begin again and again and again.

In his book, “The Everest Within,” the Rev. Dr. Rod Wilmoth reminds us in Scotland, there is a lighthouse called “Old William’s Light/” The man who kept the light would come into town two times a week to get groceries and to go to church.

But one day, he did not show up at his regular time. There had been a bad storm the night before, so his friends were worried about him. They went over to the lighthouse and found him there, unconscious; he had slipped on the rocks and had broken his leg. But somehow he knew the light had to be lit that night. So he had agonizingly crawled up those long spiral stairs to the top in order to turn on the light. Because of his weakened condition, he caught pneumonia and later died in the hospital.

After his funeral, a man came and said, “I want to erect a monument to this light-keeper. I was the captain of a ship and was caught in the storm that night. I did not know where I was … and was headed for the rocks. But then suddenly, the light came on and I was able to see where I was.” Then he said, “This is the first time in my life I can truly say somebody died that I might live.”