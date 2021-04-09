I ran across a poem recently that caught my attention. It’s called “The Land of Beginning Again” and it goes like this:
“I wish there was some wonderful place
called the Land of Beginning Again.
Where all our mistakes and all our heartaches
and all our poor selfish grief
could be dropped like a shabby old
coat at the door
and never be put on again.”
Well, there is such a place. It is wherever we find the good news of the Christian faith. It is the place we realize we are forgiven. It is wherever the love of God is at work.
About a dozen years ago there was a little-known play, “Closed Because of Death,” that played off-Broadway in New York City. In the play, history comes to an end. Everyone has died off. The earth is barren … and the last act shifts to heaven.
God is sitting there staring off into the future. He is holding a baby in his lap. Two angels pass by. One turns to the other, “He isn’t going to start over again, is He? Doesn’t he ever learn?” The second angel answers, “Well, you see, that is precisely the difference between God and us. God always sees a chance to start over again.”
It is that kind of creative force that drives the Easter Story. It’s not a cheap or easy thing for God. It cost God a great deal for us to be able to begin again and again and again.
In his book, “The Everest Within,” the Rev. Dr. Rod Wilmoth reminds us in Scotland, there is a lighthouse called “Old William’s Light/” The man who kept the light would come into town two times a week to get groceries and to go to church.
But one day, he did not show up at his regular time. There had been a bad storm the night before, so his friends were worried about him. They went over to the lighthouse and found him there, unconscious; he had slipped on the rocks and had broken his leg. But somehow he knew the light had to be lit that night. So he had agonizingly crawled up those long spiral stairs to the top in order to turn on the light. Because of his weakened condition, he caught pneumonia and later died in the hospital.
After his funeral, a man came and said, “I want to erect a monument to this light-keeper. I was the captain of a ship and was caught in the storm that night. I did not know where I was … and was headed for the rocks. But then suddenly, the light came on and I was able to see where I was.” Then he said, “This is the first time in my life I can truly say somebody died that I might live.”
He was wrong of course, because more than 2,000 years ago on a hill called Calvary, Christ died so we could live. Jesus proclaimed God’s love. He not only spoke about it; he lived it out by dying so we could know the resurrection of God. Jesus came to seek and save the lost, to give us acceptance, forgiveness and life … in “The Land of Beginning Again.”
Prayer: Our Lord, we’re so glad it’s your nature to offer your love again and again and again. We need lots of ‘agains’. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
