There’s an old saying that still applies today, “When in danger, when in doubt run in circles, scream and shout!”
“When in danger” applies to Jesus disciples in a small boat on the Sea of Galilee in the middle of a raging storm. (Matthew 14: 22-33) They were in great danger of drowning. “When in doubt” applies to the great prophet Elijah when he was in a cave in one of those special Old Testament stories (I Kings19: 9-18).
In this incident, the great prophet Elijah was in doubt about what to do. Even the Israelites had turned against the Lord. Everything was going wrong. Elijah was waiting for God to speak to him. A great wind came but God was not in the wind. There was a powerful earthquake and then a fire, but God was not in those either. God finally came in a still small voice. The human reaction was fear that often results in the last part of the saying, “… run in circles, scream and shout.”
In each case a calming voice came out of a stormy time. On the sea came the calming voice of Jesus to his disciples: “Take heart, it is I; have no fear.” And a “still small voice” came to Elijah after the wind, earthquake and fire.
We often don’t take time to sit and listen to the still small voice of God. During this pandemic so many things we used to do have been taken away. I think God is sometimes saying we should take the extra time we have to sit still and listen in the silence to the voice of God. God’s voice brings a sense of peace and serenity that we can receive in no other way.
There’s an interesting story about an Episcopal priest, James Jefferson Davis Hall, who was known as “Daddy” Hall. He was an unconventional preacher, a bit of an eccentric. One day in the 1920s, he was invited to preach at the University of Mississippi in Oxford. The whole town was invited to come.
On one night, as Daddy Hall was preaching, he noticed a woman right in front of him who was very upright and rigid. She was the caricature of piety. When he saw her, he interrupted his sermon and stood right in front of her.
He said, “Madam, have you ever seen a cat carry her kitten?” No response, she only got stiffer.
He continued, “Well, you know, the kitten lets go. It stumps like this.”
And with that Daddy Hall bent over at the waist and let his arms fall limp in front of him. Then he said, “Relax, Madam. That’s the only way God can get a hold of you.”
I love that image. It’s the very snapshot we need to imagine sometimes. We can all get so uptight and busy we can’t possibly hear God’s voice.
It’s hard to sit still and listen quietly. I used to wonder why God didn’t write his message in big letters in the sky. God seems to speak mostly through the Bible and through prayer as we patiently and honestly ask for God’s help.
Prayer: Our Lord, speak peace to the winds and waves to find that sense of peace and stillness only you can give. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
The Rev. Dan Safarik serves St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com