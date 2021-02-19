The still small voice of God

There’s an old saying that still applies today, “When in danger, when in doubt run in circles, scream and shout!”

“When in danger” applies to Jesus disciples in a small boat on the Sea of Galilee in the middle of a raging storm. (Matthew 14: 22-33) They were in great danger of drowning. “When in doubt” applies to the great prophet Elijah when he was in a cave in one of those special Old Testament stories (I Kings19: 9-18).

In this incident, the great prophet Elijah was in doubt about what to do. Even the Israelites had turned against the Lord. Everything was going wrong. Elijah was waiting for God to speak to him. A great wind came but God was not in the wind. There was a powerful earthquake and then a fire, but God was not in those either. God finally came in a still small voice. The human reaction was fear that often results in the last part of the saying, “… run in circles, scream and shout.”

In each case a calming voice came out of a stormy time. On the sea came the calming voice of Jesus to his disciples: “Take heart, it is I; have no fear.” And a “still small voice” came to Elijah after the wind, earthquake and fire.