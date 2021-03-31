These area churches no longer exist, but memories remain

Religious Society of Friends — Alda
In 1894 Hall County farmer Benjamin Compton organized a series of evangelistic meetings in western Hall County. At the time, the Compton family were the only residents of the community who were members of the Religious Society of Friends, also known as Friends or Quakers.
Following the 1894 meetings at Schauppsville, Center and Alda led by Herbert J. Mott, 100 were converted to the faith. In October 1895, the Friends secured two lots and raised $661 to build a new church at Alda with Mott serving as the first pastor. Even though the community was recovering from a difficult financial period, funds were raised to secure an organ and through the making and selling of a quilt by the ladies a bell was purchased for the new church. The church membership rapidly increased over the next several years.
In 1905 a parsonage was built, with more gathering space added in 1911 when the church was raised to include a basement. A fire in 1920 caused considerable damage to the church, at which time the Alda Methodist Episcopal Church shared its building with the Friends Church until the building was repaired.
The Alda Friends ceased meetings in their church in 1948 when they joined with the Alda Methodist Church. The Alda Friends held their last meeting on June 22, 1972.
Berwick Methodist Episcopal Church and Berwick Evangelical Church — Berwick
Approximately three miles south and two miles east of Cairo, two churches were located at a long-ago community known as Berwick. The Berwick Methodist Episcopal Church was first established in 1876, with the Rev. Jeptha Marsh serving as the first pastor. A permanent church was built on land belonging to Civil War veteran John Henry Hulett in 1880. The Berwick Methodist Episcopal Church was short-lived as the congregation was moved to Cairo in 1886 and the land the church resided on was sold 10 years later. The Berwick Evangelical Church was established in the 1890s and relied on traveling ministers who rotated services between congregations in Berwick, Cameron, Center, and Prairie Creek. On March 28, 1919 a missionary rally was held at the Berwick church on Friday afternoon and evening, Saturday evening and Sunday evening.
One of the last recorded services at the Berwick Evangelical Church was a Memorial Day service led by the Rev. Frolkey, who had been previously attached to the 2nd Infantry at Camp Dodge, Iowa.
Cameron Church of Christ — Cameron
Ezekial Palmer, a Hall County homesteader, pledged land located in the southeast corner of a section along Stolley Park and Cameron Roads in 1878 to establish a cemetery. After obtaining his title to the land from the U.S. Government in 1880, Palmer deeded enough land for 48 lots to the Cameron Cemetery Association.
Almost a decade after the cemetery was established, Palmer deeded land adjacent to the cemetery to the First Christian Church, later known as Cameron Church of Christ or Cameron Community Church. As the community of Cameron grew, a second denominational church was built at Cameron. The latter church was moved eight and one-half miles north to Cairo in 1921.
Throughout the early 1900s the congregation of the Cameron Church of Christ continued to grow. Under the leadership of the Rev. Henry, the interior of the church was redecorated, a piano and furnace were installed, and a parsonage was built between 1917-1919. In 1935 it was reported the congregation had continued to grow and the non- denomination church had members representing eight or more different denominations.
With the departure of the Rev. Elmer Slone, the last resident minister at Cameron, in 1959 the parsonage was rented out until it was moved into Wood River in 1964. Ministers from Wood River and Cairo served the Cameron Church for a period of time until regular services ceased.
Congregational Church — Doniphan
The Doniphan Congregational Church was organized on Jan. 2, 1884, at the home of the Rev. J.C. Hughes. The first service in the new church was held in August 1884.
As the congregation grew, a new church was needed. In January 1912, a weeklong dedication was held for the new Doniphan Congregational Church. The new building was a brick building with seating capacity of up to 400 people and all of the “modern conveniences.” During the weeklong dedication prayer meetings and speeches were given by religious leaders from around central Nebraska. Judge Bayard Paine of Grand Island spoke on the “Value of a Christian Church in a Community” while the presidents of the Hastings and Grand Island colleges spoke on the “Conservation of Morals in Education” and “The Value of a College Education to the Rising Generation.”
Visiting ministers from Aurora, Fullerton, Grand Island, Lincoln, and Doniphan preached in the new church while local musicians provided music for various sessions throughout the week.
Kings Chapel Free Methodist Episcopal/Grant’s A.M.E./Solomon A.M.E. — Grand Island
On Sept. 3, 1922, the cornerstone of a new church located at 1116 E. Fifth St. in Grand Island was placed by the Freemasons. Following the cornerstone ceremony, the public was invited to a free dinner to celebrate the new Kings Chapel Free Methodist Episcopal church. The Rev. Robert Lee Carson was selected to serve as the first pastor of the congregation.
Over the next decade, the congregation worked to eliminate their construction debt. One of their fundraisers in June 1923 included a rally and basket dinner that featured prominent local speakers from the African American community, including Dr. Charles Flippin and Bert James. In celebration of the retirement of the debt, Bishop J.N. Gregg of Kansas City conducted a ceremonial replacement of the cornerstone on Aug. 2, 1931. The cornerstone replacement ceremony was attended by delegations from Omaha, Lincoln, Hastings, Beatrice and Central City churches. Bishop Gregg’s sermon focused on race pride, development of a Christian life, and the dangers of self-aggrandizement in regard to faith. Following the service, which featured a male quartet from Hastings and a girls’ choir from Omaha, 125 people attended a dinner at the Koch hotel.
Local papers refer to the church during the 1930s as both Kings Chapel and Grant’s African Methodist Episcopal Church. The church was renamed between 1940 and 1942 Solomon A.M.E. Church. In the following years membership numbers fell and the church closed. In November 1975 the last surviving original founder of the church, Eliza Henderson, passed away at Grand Island.
First Catholic Church — Wood River
Irish Catholics homesteading near Wood River are credited for establishing the first public worship service in 1861. A traveling priest from Columbus, Father Furman, held his first service in the log home of Anthony Moore located three miles west of present-day Wood River, the original townsite of Wood River, in 1861. Services were held at Wood River once every three months by visiting priests until 1877.
As the Catholic population of Grand Island grew, the traveling priests of Columbus began offering services at Grand Island once a month starting in 1864 until funds were secured in 1868 to build a permanent church at Grand Island. A windstorm destroyed the Grand Island church before it could be dedicated and a new church at Grand Island would not be built until 1877. Father Ryan of Columbus was assigned as the permanent pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church at Grand Island and the Wood River ministry was abandoned. With the arrival of Father Lynch in 1884 at Wood River, a large church and eight-room parsonage were built to serve the Wood River congregation.