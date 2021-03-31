These area churches no longer exist, but memories remain

Almost a decade after the cemetery was established, Palmer deeded land adjacent to the cemetery to the First Christian Church, later known as Cameron Church of Christ or Cameron Community Church. As the community of Cameron grew, a second denominational church was built at Cameron. The latter church was moved eight and one-half miles north to Cairo in 1921.

Throughout the early 1900s the congregation of the Cameron Church of Christ continued to grow. Under the leadership of the Rev. Henry, the interior of the church was redecorated, a piano and furnace were installed, and a parsonage was built between 1917-1919. In 1935 it was reported the congregation had continued to grow and the non- denomination church had members representing eight or more different denominations.

With the departure of the Rev. Elmer Slone, the last resident minister at Cameron, in 1959 the parsonage was rented out until it was moved into Wood River in 1964. Ministers from Wood River and Cairo served the Cameron Church for a period of time until regular services ceased.

Congregational Church — Doniphan

The Doniphan Congregational Church was organized on Jan. 2, 1884, at the home of the Rev. J.C. Hughes. The first service in the new church was held in August 1884.