There are days that we’d like to forget. There are days we probably should have just stayed in bed. So how can we say “This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it.” (Psalm 118:24)
A woman was going through a non-stop rehearsal of injustices and bad experiences she had faced since early childhood right up to something that just happened to her that afternoon in the beauty shop. When she finally stopped long enough to take a breath, her friend wedged in a question.
She asked, “After you’re through in the kitchen, do you wrap up the garbage and carry it around with you?”
She said, “ Of course not!”
To which her friend replied, “Then why are you carrying around all these leftovers from yesterday?”
She got the point. We need to learn now to let go of the past.
One of the things we learn from this verse is the need to live in the moment of today. This is the day. That’s all there is. God hasn’t made tomorrow yet. In fact, God probably hasn’t started to worry about tomorrow yet, so why should you? After all, have you ever seen a tomorrow? You can imagine it, but I bet there’s not a single person who has ever seen a tomorrow. The only thing you have seen, and the only thing you will ever see is today. God only makes todays.
Jesus said, “Therefore, do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Let the day’s own trouble be sufficient for the day.” (Matthew 6:25-27)
Another thing we can take from this verse — if God made this day, then you don’t have to. You’re not completely in charge of this day. Your attitude and what you do is important but it’s not all up to you. God is in charge of the day. It’s not all up to us to determine if it’s a good day or a bad day. What a relief to know!
Debbie and I have seven grandchildren and six are girls. One of our granddaughters, Mavis, spent the night with us before school started. We had a nice time going to the zoo in the evening. At bedtime Mavis had a hard time getting to sleep. She is only 5 years old and missed sleeping with her sister. We talked for a while, and got out our little sound machine and set it for bird sounds. Then Mavis announced she needed to calm down before going to sleep. She sat up in bed. I asked how she was going to calm down. She said, “Oh, yoga or something else.” She’s only 5! It must have worked; she was soon asleep.
This verse in the Bible is a great way to calm down if we are anxious. It’s a great way to get back to center, to hit the reset button. It changes our whole attitude.
What about the last part of Psalm 118:24, “This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it. “We need to remember every day has the potential for joy and gladness. God had given us this day in which to live, this day in which to love, this day in which to enjoy beauty and goodness.
This day is one of a kind. There will never be another like it. Gladness and joy are here now. Don’t try to put them in a bank for the future. If we live by the great truth of this special verse, we will find greater strength for TODAY.
Prayer: Our Lord, help us to keep todays and tomorrows in perspective and take out the garbage and let in the rejoicing. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
