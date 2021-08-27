This is the day the Lord has made

Jesus said, “Therefore, do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Let the day’s own trouble be sufficient for the day.” (Matthew 6:25-27)

Another thing we can take from this verse — if God made this day, then you don’t have to. You’re not completely in charge of this day. Your attitude and what you do is important but it’s not all up to you. God is in charge of the day. It’s not all up to us to determine if it’s a good day or a bad day. What a relief to know!

Debbie and I have seven grandchildren and six are girls. One of our granddaughters, Mavis, spent the night with us before school started. We had a nice time going to the zoo in the evening. At bedtime Mavis had a hard time getting to sleep. She is only 5 years old and missed sleeping with her sister. We talked for a while, and got out our little sound machine and set it for bird sounds. Then Mavis announced she needed to calm down before going to sleep. She sat up in bed. I asked how she was going to calm down. She said, “Oh, yoga or something else.” She’s only 5! It must have worked; she was soon asleep.

This verse in the Bible is a great way to calm down if we are anxious. It’s a great way to get back to center, to hit the reset button. It changes our whole attitude.