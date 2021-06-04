Those days when nothing goes right ...

Have you ever had one of those days when absolutely nothing goes right?
Here is a story about a guy sitting at a bar, just staring at the drink in his hand. He sat like that for half an hour. Then a big, trouble-making, truck driver muscles the drink away from the guy and drinks it all. The poor man starts crying.
The truck driver says, “Come on man, I was just joking. Here, I’ll buy you another drink. I just can’t stand to see a man cry.”
“No, it’s not that,” the other guy said. “This is the worst day of my life. First, I fall asleep and I’m late for work. My boss, in an outrage, fires me. When I left the building to go to my car, I found out it was stolen. The police say they can do nothing. I get a cab to return home and when I get there, I remember I left my wallet and credit cards in the cab. The cab driver just drove away. I go home and when I get there, my wife throws me out. I leave home and come to this bar and just when I was thinking about putting an end to my life, YOU show up and drink my poison!”
That’s a rather extreme case, but there are definitely some days not much seems to go right. What do we do then? Some people would do what the fellow in the story did and go drown their sorrows at a bar. Others might consult a friend or counselor. Still others might call someone who is even in worse shape.
Often we forget about our tremendous spiritual resources. The power of prayer has changed many lives. The Bible always has new insights and understanding. Worship helps us to focus on God and surrounds us with other folks trying to work out their faith. Serving others, for God, helps us to move beyond the walls of our own little world.
I know there are a number of church groups that sometimes use this column in their Sunday morning discussions. Perhaps you or a group in your church would be able to come up with other creative solutions to the problem of having a bad day. How does our faith make a difference in our daily lives?
I especially enjoy the chance to stop at a lake and pull out my Bible and read the Psalms. The combination of the physical world and the spiritual world bring healing to my body and soul. At the lake I’ll listen for the sounds of the water lapping at the shore and the insects chirping and the geese honking while reading some great words from the book of Psalms.
For example, “My soul finds rest in God alone; my salvation comes from Him.” (Psalm 62:1) Maybe I’ll find Psalm 55:22, “Cast your cares on the Lord and He will sustain you.” Some days I feel exactly like the Psalm 55:2 “My thoughts trouble me and I am distraught.” The Psalms are full of people having a bad day, just like when I do.
When things aren’t going well, my family often encourages me. Having a talk with my son, Paul always helps me. When Paul was younger he would be the one to start our conversations. Paul is very perceptive and he’d ask me, “Dad, are you sad?” Then he’d tell me not to worry, everything will be OK. Sometimes he’d offer a hug and kiss. Then declare we were ready to “go shoot hoops.”
Prayer: Our Lord, if we could only remember to play more and pray more our days would be better balanced. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
