Those days when nothing goes right ...

Often we forget about our tremendous spiritual resources. The power of prayer has changed many lives. The Bible always has new insights and understanding. Worship helps us to focus on God and surrounds us with other folks trying to work out their faith. Serving others, for God, helps us to move beyond the walls of our own little world.

I know there are a number of church groups that sometimes use this column in their Sunday morning discussions. Perhaps you or a group in your church would be able to come up with other creative solutions to the problem of having a bad day. How does our faith make a difference in our daily lives?

I especially enjoy the chance to stop at a lake and pull out my Bible and read the Psalms. The combination of the physical world and the spiritual world bring healing to my body and soul. At the lake I’ll listen for the sounds of the water lapping at the shore and the insects chirping and the geese honking while reading some great words from the book of Psalms.

For example, “My soul finds rest in God alone; my salvation comes from Him.” (Psalm 62:1) Maybe I’ll find Psalm 55:22, “Cast your cares on the Lord and He will sustain you.” Some days I feel exactly like the Psalm 55:2 “My thoughts trouble me and I am distraught.” The Psalms are full of people having a bad day, just like when I do.