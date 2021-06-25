Time to work, play and pray

A father kept bringing work home, night after night. When his daughter, a first grader, asked him why, the father tried to carefully explain that he has so much to do that he couldn’t finish all the work during the day.
“Well, then,” she asked, “why don’t they put you in a slower group?”
That’s a good question. Why don’t we put ourselves in a slower group? Why do we take on so much work sometimes we don’t have time for the family? Why do some people become workaholics?
We do this partially because we have swallowed the theory we sometimes call the “Protestant Work Ethic”. We have been taught the harder we work, the better people we are. We have overemphasized the importance of work until it becomes our purpose for existence.
Niels-Erik A. Andreasen puts is this way in his book, “The Christian Use of Time”: “Work has become a religion; its faith is ambition, its rewards are wealth, its liturgy is the gentle tapping of machines, its high priest is management, and its god is progress.”
If we embrace this kind of work ethic, we find that hard work, prudence and frugality are the only ways to please God. We also find we are too busy to enjoy life; work becomes mechanical, dull, boring and uncreative.
We need to balance our times of work with time for leisure and relaxation, even though our work ethic is designed to make us feel guilty if we take time from work.
Such is the story of a pastor and his parishioner: “I need your advice on something, but when I phoned you yesterday you weren’t in,” said a woman to her pastor.
“I’m sorry, but yesterday was my day off.”
The parishioner sniffed, “A day off? You know the devil never takes a day off.”
Smiling, the pastor said, “That is perfectly true. But if I didn’t have a day off I would be just like him.”
Most Americans have quite a bit of leisure time, much more than our ancestors did. Years ago most had to work everyday just to survive. We need to know how to use this leisure time. Someone has said, “Tell me what a person does with a spare half hour and I’ll tell you what kind of person he or she is.”
It’s not enough to take time off; rather we must use that time in such a way as to give meaning to our work and daily lives. This was the reason for the Sabbath day. The seventh day gave meaning to the other six days of work.
The Sabbath was made as a special time to celebrate, worship and rest with God. We don’t rest just to renew our physical strength, but our spiritual life and meaningful relationship with God.
So as the writer of Ecclesiastes reminds us, “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven.” There is a time to work, and time to rest, a time to celebrate and a time to pray.
Prayer: O Lord Almighty, show us how to use our time and work to our fulfillment and your glory. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
