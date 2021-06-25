Time to work, play and pray

Such is the story of a pastor and his parishioner: “I need your advice on something, but when I phoned you yesterday you weren’t in,” said a woman to her pastor.

“I’m sorry, but yesterday was my day off.”

The parishioner sniffed, “A day off? You know the devil never takes a day off.”

Smiling, the pastor said, “That is perfectly true. But if I didn’t have a day off I would be just like him.”

Most Americans have quite a bit of leisure time, much more than our ancestors did. Years ago most had to work everyday just to survive. We need to know how to use this leisure time. Someone has said, “Tell me what a person does with a spare half hour and I’ll tell you what kind of person he or she is.”

It’s not enough to take time off; rather we must use that time in such a way as to give meaning to our work and daily lives. This was the reason for the Sabbath day. The seventh day gave meaning to the other six days of work.

The Sabbath was made as a special time to celebrate, worship and rest with God. We don’t rest just to renew our physical strength, but our spiritual life and meaningful relationship with God.