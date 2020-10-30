Trinity UMC will reopen for in-person worship Sunday

Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 N. Elm St., will reopen for in-person worship beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday.
It will be the church’s first in-person worship service in seven months.
Masks will be required and attendees will practice social distancing. There will be no congregational singing.
Temperatures of attendees will be taken, and contact tracing information will be monitored. There will be no nursery, no Sunday School and no coffee or cookies before or after worship. Volunteers will hold the door open for church entry.
In a letter to Trinity United Methodist members, the church wrote that its administrative team, after much discussion, decided to follow the transition team’s recommendation to go ahead with reopening.
“Our original criteria back in March was that if we had two weeks without a new case in our area we’d go back to in-person worship,” the letter says. “This fall, the Administrative Team came to realize that it could be a while before we have no new COVID cases. So, we began discussing how we could return to in-person worship and still be safe. We came around to the idea that if we all wore masks, practiced social distancing with no singing, we could be together for Sunday worship and still be relatively safe. So, we have decided to give this a try. As always, you are ultimately responsible for your own health and safety.”
Trinity United Methodist will try to keep church members at least 16 feet from the worship leaders who will be singing in the front. A maximum of 88 people will be allowed in the sanctuary.
“We will take small baby steps towards full in-person participation on Saturdays and Sundays,” says the letter, written by the Rev. Kelly Karges, the church’s senior pastor. “If that goes well, we’ll look at adding in-person Sunday School and Saturday night worship at a later date.”
If the COVID-19 situation worsens, “we will reconsider the many factors that affect safety and look at the possibility that we go back to just livestreamed worship,” the letter says. “Things are very fluid right now. As always, safety is our first concern.”
The worship service will be livestreamed on the Trinity UMC Facebook page, which is at www.facebook.com/trinityumcgi.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!