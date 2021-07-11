Try God during these trying times

People are so clever and creative when they want to be.
Such as a couple of golfers out on Sunday morning. They were both having a terrible time at the game. One finally said, “I sure should have gone to church instead of playing golf!”
The other said, “I couldn’t go to church, my wife is home, sick in bed.”
We are really good at finding a way to do what we want to do. If we try hard enough we usually can succeed at what we put our mind to. This is the first thing to do in any situation — try. Jesus said to “seek and you will find … knock and the door will be opened … ask and you will receive.” All of these mean to try.
We are not just trying on our own, we are trying with God. If we are trying with God then we need to understand the basics of God’s way. Jesus taught us God’s way in many sections of the Bible. One place that is especially helpful is the Sermon on the Mount in the book of Matthew, chapters five through seven.
Jesus taught an amazing lesson when he said we should turn the other cheek, we should give our cloak if someone asks for our coat, and to walk the second mile. (Matthew 5:38-42)
Jesus was teaching us the disarming way of love. He taught his disciples to endure rather than to inflict, to hold back instead of attack. If we understand these things, then we have gotten to the heart of the message of Christ. We are to be God’s healing, redeeming agents. If we are to try God’s way, we must go beyond the legal requirement. We must find a way to repay evil with good.
A minister, serving a church in Brooklyn in the days of Pastor Henry Ward Beecher, tells that he knew a man who hated Beecher bitterly, even saying that he would not go across the street to hear Beecher preach. Later, however, he came to be the famous orator’s devoted friend, and his explanation of the change was brief and simple: whenever a man did Beecher an ill turn, Beecher was not happy until he had done the offender a good turn. It came to be a whimsical proverb in Brooklyn, “if you want a favor from Beecher, kick him!” (Ladies Home Journal)
Haven’t we tried the logic of the world long enough? The world says, “an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth.” The natural response is to hurt someone if they hurt us. The radical logic of Christ is to love your enemy and do good to all people. This is the only answer to the hurt and anguish of the world. It is the way of Christ, the way of redeeming love for the world.
In trying times, it’s time to try grace and love. We probably won’t master these strange ways of the kingdom, not for a while at least, but we need to try. We need to work at God’s way in our lives. It’s the only satisfying way to live.
Prayer: Our Lord, help us to find ways of putting into practical use, the disarming way of love. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
