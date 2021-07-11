Try God during these trying times

People are so clever and creative when they want to be.

Such as a couple of golfers out on Sunday morning. They were both having a terrible time at the game. One finally said, “I sure should have gone to church instead of playing golf!”

The other said, “I couldn’t go to church, my wife is home, sick in bed.”

We are really good at finding a way to do what we want to do. If we try hard enough we usually can succeed at what we put our mind to. This is the first thing to do in any situation — try. Jesus said to “seek and you will find … knock and the door will be opened … ask and you will receive.” All of these mean to try.

We are not just trying on our own, we are trying with God. If we are trying with God then we need to understand the basics of God’s way. Jesus taught us God’s way in many sections of the Bible. One place that is especially helpful is the Sermon on the Mount in the book of Matthew, chapters five through seven.

Jesus taught an amazing lesson when he said we should turn the other cheek, we should give our cloak if someone asks for our coat, and to walk the second mile. (Matthew 5:38-42)