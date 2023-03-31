St. Leo’s schedules Tenebrae service for Sunday

St. Leo’s Church, 2410 S. Blaine St., will offer a Tenebrae service with Eucharistic adoration at 7 p.m. on Palm Sunday, April 2.

Tenebrae means shadows or darkness and is an ancient Christian service during Holy Week to recreate the darkness that loomed over the moments that preceded the crucifixion of Jesus. This modern adaptation is a dramatic narrative of Jesus’ betrayal, arrest and crucifixion.

The evening consists of scripture, relevant reflections, powerful music and Eucharistic adoration. It is characterized by the gradual extinguishing of lit candles and the darkening of the church. The flame from the last candle is carried out of the church symbolizing Christ’s exit from the city of Jerusalem to Golgotha. The strepitus’ (loud noise) at the end of the service symbolizes the earthquake and momentary disorder in creation that followed Christ’s death.

Mobile food pantry set for April 8 at College Park

The April drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island is set for Saturday, April 8, at College Park; enter on Tech Drive.

Food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and the Grand Island Senior High ROTC, will host the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. When arriving, enter from South Locust Street. The best time to arrive is between 9 and 11 a.m.; please do not arrive before 7:30 a.m.

Drivers should remain in their vehicles. No appointment and no identification are required. There also are no income requirements, but basic information on the households receiving the food will be collected. Volunteers will put one box of food in each vehicle’s trunk or backseat.

The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.

For more information, contact Trinity UMC at 308-382-1952.