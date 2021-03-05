Waiting is so hard

Sounds like there are some big benefits in waiting for God. Isaiah 40:31 put it very clearly. “They who wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, and they shall walk and not faint!”

Someone wrote a book titled, “Our 6-mile An Hour God”. We want things to happen so quickly but it appears God is not so much in a hurry. God is extremely patient. For example, God waited for thousands of years for just the right time to send Jesus into the world. God waited for several things to be in place to spread the gospel.

There was a universal language in place to communicate. There was a system of roads and travel on ships. There was a postal system so we could have Paul’s letters and others. There was a long history of teaching by God to the people of Israel. So many things God was patient about. Most of all, we benefit because God is patient with us.

In the midst of our long pandemic-wait, I look for hopeful verses in the Bible. There is great optimism in Psalms 27:13-14, “I believe I shall look upon the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait for the Lord, be strong, and let your heart take courage, wait for the Lord!”