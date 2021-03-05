Waiting is so hard

What did Snow White say when she walked out of a photo booth? “Someday my prints will come!”
Snow White had to wait for her Prince and her prints to come. Which brings up an important theme of the season of Lent. We are waiting to celebrate Easter and the Resurrection of Jesus. Most things of importance require a time of waiting. Waiting nine months for a baby is just long enough to feel connected and to be really glad when a baby comes.
There’s a lot of waiting in life. Most of us admit we don’t like it. Such as waiting in a doctor’s office. Waiting in all kinds of lines. I especially sympathize with people waiting in a line for food. I really disliked waiting at the Department of Motor Vehicles. They have figured out ways to improve that.
I can be pretty impatient. That’s why there are a lot of verses in the Bible to help us. Romans 12:2 says, “Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer.” I also need to hear Psalm 33:7, “Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for him.”
A lot of us are trying to wait patiently for the COCID-19 vaccine and it seems like a long winter. Spring sounds really good. The biggest thing to wait for is God. I don’t think much about waiting for God, do you? But it sounds like a pretty big deal if we do wait for God. Waiting for God gives meaning to waiting for everything else.
Sounds like there are some big benefits in waiting for God. Isaiah 40:31 put it very clearly. “They who wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, and they shall walk and not faint!”
Someone wrote a book titled, “Our 6-mile An Hour God”. We want things to happen so quickly but it appears God is not so much in a hurry. God is extremely patient. For example, God waited for thousands of years for just the right time to send Jesus into the world. God waited for several things to be in place to spread the gospel.
There was a universal language in place to communicate. There was a system of roads and travel on ships. There was a postal system so we could have Paul’s letters and others. There was a long history of teaching by God to the people of Israel. So many things God was patient about. Most of all, we benefit because God is patient with us.
In the midst of our long pandemic-wait, I look for hopeful verses in the Bible. There is great optimism in Psalms 27:13-14, “I believe I shall look upon the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait for the Lord, be strong, and let your heart take courage, wait for the Lord!”
Prayer: Our Lord, remind us that some things only come by waiting and there are great benefits to us in the process. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
