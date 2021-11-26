Waiting on God

“When my father missed a plane,” says Cavett Robert, the founder of the National Speakers Association, ”he caught another one. When my grandfather missed a train, he caught one the next day. Their world did not come to an end. There were other trains and other planes. Today, we miss one section of a revolving door and our entire day is shot.”

One sharp wit said, “I need to take a lesson in patience. Do you know where I can take a crash course?”

It takes faith to be able to wait. We become anxious when we wait because we are not in control. Faith can give us patience precisely because we know that God is in control. Not that God controls everything that happens but God takes what happens and weaves it into his divine plan. God’s will is going to eventually triumph.

As we wait for God, some great things happen. The writer of the book of Psalms reminds us of some of these things. “Wait for the Lord, be of good courage, and He shall strengthen your heart … (Psalm 27:14) “… those that wait upon the Lord…shall inherit the earth.” (Psalm 37:9) And who can forget the words of the prophet Isaiah: “They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength …” (Isaiah 40:31)

Prayer: Our Lord, help us to watch and wait and work in faith. Amen.

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org

