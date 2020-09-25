We are riders on the Earth together

Archibald McLeish, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet wrote these words on the eve of the first moon landing more than 50 years ago:
To see the Earth as it truly is, small, blue and beautiful in the eternal silence where it floats, is to see ourselves as riders on the Earth together, brothers and sisters on that bright loveliness in the eternal cold — people who know now they are truly family.”
I like that phrase, “riders on the Earth together”. It seems that we need to hear that message again in these divided times. We are all disagreeing on so many issues. That’s OK as long as we still care about each other. We have so many things in common with all other people. We truly are all in this together.
Sometimes I think the only way we would all pull together is if we had an invasion from Mars. We would have to work together with all other people.
There’s an old poem called, “Outwitted” by Edward Markham. We would do well to remember:
“He drew a circle and shut me out —
Heretic, rebel, a thing to flout.
But Love and I had the wit to win:
We drew a circle that took him in!”
Not accepting other folks that are different from us is at the heart of a lot of our problems.
Some years ago I remember reading a story about a man staying overnight in the home of a Yugoslav pastor (in the former country of Yugoslavia). The pastor lived with his wife and three sons. Two of the boys were handsome, strong young men. They were going to the university and showing high promise. The third boy, 20 years old, was over in the corner of the room, playing with his toys.
The visitor asked if he could take a picture of the family, thinking of the parents and the two “normal” boys. But the father said to him, “Wait a moment until I get him ready.” Then the picture was taken with the son with the disability in the center. The visitor said he learned about what it means to belong to the family.
I read that story before my son Paul was born with Down syndrome. I found out about how kids who are different aren’t always treated like typical kids. It used to be a shameful thing to have a child with a disability and they weren’t always included in family pictures.
We have come a long way in accepting people with disabilities. My son Paul is way more popular than most of the rest of us. Most everybody we know sees him as a very neat young man.
The message of the Bible is that God’s grace is extended to all people who will accept it.
Prayer: Our Lord, help us to treat all people as part of our family. Bless those who are different from us in whatever way. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
