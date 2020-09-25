We are riders on the Earth together

Some years ago I remember reading a story about a man staying overnight in the home of a Yugoslav pastor (in the former country of Yugoslavia). The pastor lived with his wife and three sons. Two of the boys were handsome, strong young men. They were going to the university and showing high promise. The third boy, 20 years old, was over in the corner of the room, playing with his toys.

The visitor asked if he could take a picture of the family, thinking of the parents and the two “normal” boys. But the father said to him, “Wait a moment until I get him ready.” Then the picture was taken with the son with the disability in the center. The visitor said he learned about what it means to belong to the family.

I read that story before my son Paul was born with Down syndrome. I found out about how kids who are different aren’t always treated like typical kids. It used to be a shameful thing to have a child with a disability and they weren’t always included in family pictures.

We have come a long way in accepting people with disabilities. My son Paul is way more popular than most of the rest of us. Most everybody we know sees him as a very neat young man.

The message of the Bible is that God’s grace is extended to all people who will accept it.