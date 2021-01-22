Why is God sometimes silent?

Do you recall the story of the family, who after years of inactivity, started going to church every Sunday?

As a part of their new commitment, they also began reading the Bible and having prayers at the dinner table. One of the children, the youngest son, didn’t take to all of this very well. He appeared at the table one day with dirty hands and was met by his mother’s insistence that he wash his hands before he could eat dinner.

Reluctantly, he left the table for the bathroom and was heard to say as he walked away, “Germs and Jesus! Germs and Jesus! That’s all I ever hear in this house and you can’t see either one of them!” (from a sermon by the Rev. Thomas A. Whiting)

The young boy made an interesting observation. I’ve wondered about the same kind of thing; I’ve questioned why we don’t see God more directly. Of course, we see God’s work in the creation of the world, but why does God choose to be so invisible and so quiet? At least, if God doesn’t make many visible appearances, couldn’t God talk to us loud and clear?