Why is God sometimes silent?

Do you recall the story of the family, who after years of inactivity, started going to church every Sunday?
As a part of their new commitment, they also began reading the Bible and having prayers at the dinner table. One of the children, the youngest son, didn’t take to all of this very well. He appeared at the table one day with dirty hands and was met by his mother’s insistence that he wash his hands before he could eat dinner.
Reluctantly, he left the table for the bathroom and was heard to say as he walked away, “Germs and Jesus! Germs and Jesus! That’s all I ever hear in this house and you can’t see either one of them!” (from a sermon by the Rev. Thomas A. Whiting)
The young boy made an interesting observation. I’ve wondered about the same kind of thing; I’ve questioned why we don’t see God more directly. Of course, we see God’s work in the creation of the world, but why does God choose to be so invisible and so quiet? At least, if God doesn’t make many visible appearances, couldn’t God talk to us loud and clear?
I shall never forget one speaker who suggested several important themes that every pastor should preach on. One of the themes, as he put it, was the god-awful silence of God. I don’t know if that’s the best way to describe the problem but it stuck and I’ve wondered about it for myself as well as for my congregation. I can never forget one of my relatives who said they stopped praying because God wouldn’t answer.
I’ve come up with a few reasons to explain why sometimes God seems so silent. First of all, if God was always telling us without a doubt what to do, we’d never have to work it out. We’d never figure it out for ourselves. We wouldn’t grow and become more mature.
I’m pretty sure we’d depend on God to bail us out and fix our problems like a genie in a bottle. Prayer is not God doing things for us; prayer is God helping us to do things for ourselves. The kind of “easy-answer God” we might like, would require little if any faith on our part.
I find in my counseling situations how dependent people quickly become. It is easy to be the knight in shining armor and rescue people constantly. I learned slowly but surely I’m not really helping people in that way.
An old joke has a tourist asking a New York City policeman: “Can you tell me how to get to Carnegie Hall?” To which the officer replies: “Practice, practice, practice.” That’s the second reason God seems silent in our prayers — we simply don’t spend much time at it. Any healthy, satisfying relationship involves time together. How can we expect to hear God if we give him only a few minutes a day to talk to us?
Also, I think we have to simply admit we don’t know all the ways of God. The Bible suggests, “God’s ways are past finding out.” There is always a certain amount of mystery in our relationship with God. That keeps things exciting. We never know when God will surprise us with his grace and love.
Prayer: Our Lord, we don’t always understand it, but we know we have a longing only you can meet. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
