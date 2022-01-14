Wisdom and finance; do you have a mission?

A new supermarket opened in Davenport, Iowa. It has an automatic water mister to keep the produce fresh. Just before it goes on, you hear cows mooing and you experience the scent of fresh mown hay.
In the meat department there is the aroma of charcoal and grilled steaks with onions. When you approach the egg case, you hear the hens cluck and cackle, and the air is filled with the aroma of bacon and eggs frying.
The bread department features the tantalizing smell of fresh baked bread and cookies. At the toilet paper aisle … well, I don’t buy toilet paper there anymore.
The grocery store is just one of the places we like to support the American way of life — shopping. Our economy is dependent on consumer spending. We tune in to hear about the impact of consumer spending on the stock market and our retirement funds. We’re even told that our spending determines the strength of our nation. We are suffering from our addiction to consumption.
Many of us are like the story of the prodigal son in the book of Luke, chapter 15 in the Bible. You might recall the son demanded his inheritance. After he got it, he left home and quickly squandered everything away. Fortunately, the story is also about the love of God who takes us back even when we’ve wasted everything we have.
Our society is so oriented to instant pleasure and wasting what we have. We need to be asking much bigger questions — like what is life about? Why do we exist? Do we exist simply to consume as much as we can and get as much pleasure as we can while here on earth, or do we have a higher purpose? How do we understand our life purpose? And are we spending our money in ways that are consistent with our life purpose?
Barbara Glanz is a motivational speaker who conducts workshops for large companies. One day she was speaking at an event for the employees of a grocery store chain. She talked to them about how they saw their life purpose, suggesting their work was more than stocking shelves or ringing up purchases. She told them every person they met was an opportunity to bless someone, to live out a higher calling or mission. The employees were all inspired, including one 19-year-old grocery bagger named Johnny.
Johnny, who has Down syndrome, took her words to heart. He went home and tried to think of ways to be a blessing. He decided to search the internet for a positive saying that would encourage people. He printed out 300 copies and put one of the sayings in the grocery bags while saying, “I put a saying in your bag. I hope it helps you have a good day. Thanks for coming here.”
A month later, the manager noticed that Johnny’s line was much longer than the others. Even when he announced no waiting in other lines, no one budged. People wanted Johnny and his messages. It filled them with hope.
What about us? Do we have a mission? Does the allocation of our time and money reflect our mission?
Prayer: Our Lord, help us to find the true rule of money and possessions in our lives. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
