Wisdom and finance; do you have a mission?

Our society is so oriented to instant pleasure and wasting what we have. We need to be asking much bigger questions — like what is life about? Why do we exist? Do we exist simply to consume as much as we can and get as much pleasure as we can while here on earth, or do we have a higher purpose? How do we understand our life purpose? And are we spending our money in ways that are consistent with our life purpose?

Barbara Glanz is a motivational speaker who conducts workshops for large companies. One day she was speaking at an event for the employees of a grocery store chain. She talked to them about how they saw their life purpose, suggesting their work was more than stocking shelves or ringing up purchases. She told them every person they met was an opportunity to bless someone, to live out a higher calling or mission. The employees were all inspired, including one 19-year-old grocery bagger named Johnny.

Johnny, who has Down syndrome, took her words to heart. He went home and tried to think of ways to be a blessing. He decided to search the internet for a positive saying that would encourage people. He printed out 300 copies and put one of the sayings in the grocery bags while saying, “I put a saying in your bag. I hope it helps you have a good day. Thanks for coming here.”