Bahr column: The smile is back at the McDonald’s window

The list of departures and changes over the last two years is so long that some wondered if Grand Island’s favorite fast-food worker was collateral damage.

But Jo Nelson, the cheerful fixture at the Second Street McDonald’s, has not retired.

She stayed home for six months after a serious car accident on Oct. 22. But she returned to work in mid-April, and McDonald’s customers are glad to have her back handing out food at the drive-thru window. The accident left her with four fractured bones in her spine and a cracked sternum. She T-boned a pickup that pulled out in front of her at the intersection of Custer Avenue and North Front Street.

How hard did the vehicles collide?

Nelson was driving south on Custer. When she came to a stop, she was facing northwest. The other driver, who was heading west, wound up pointed east. The pickup driver admitted he was at fault.

When her younger son, Lance, saw the vehicle, he said, “I don’t know how you walked away.”

Nelson feels blessed that her injuries weren’t worse. Lots of McDonald’s regulars are also grateful.

She’s built strong relationships with many customers with her beaming personality. Many Grand Islanders feel they have a special relationship with her. More often than not, people become friends with the nice lady at McDonald’s.

During the months she stayed home to let her bones heal, Nelson didn’t work at the restaurant at all. She also stayed away from the homes and the office she normally cleans. But she still managed to attend physical therapy and watch her grandchildren’s activities.

“I don’t miss those,” she says, smiling.

Nelson has two sons — Shane is the older one — and five grandchildren.

She’s lived in Grand Island since 1973. She grew up on a farm west of Cairo, graduating from Cairo High School in 1966.

Nelson works three days a week at McDonald’s — Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Her shift runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., although she sticks around longer when needed. Nelson has worked at the McDonald’s since the late 1980s. For a short while, she worked in the grill area, so she can still make a quarter-pounder if she has to.

But she likes interacting with the patrons.

“I just enjoy people and I love the public and I just have the nicest customers in that drive-thru.”

She gets along well with her young co-workers, and she loves the young people in the cars that pull up in front of her. Many of the teenagers go to Grand Island Senior High, where Lance is a math special ed teacher.

She’ll ask the students, “You don’t happen to know Mr. Nelson, do you?”

The kids say, “Sure, we know Mr. Nelson.”

They go back to school and say to the teacher, “We just saw your mom in the drive-thru.”

Sometimes, they say, “Your mom just called me ‘Hon’ or ‘Sweetie.’”

Mr. Nelson says, “Don’t feel special. She calls everybody that.”

She loves kids of all ages. Her grandchildren play sports, so she knows some of the students through them. “I have so much fun with the teenagers,” she says.

Nelson has tried to be a positive person her whole life, and she tries to convey that spirit to her customers.

Her standard greeting is, “Hi Hon. How are you doing today?”

“I love to compliment the elderly,” she says. “If a little lady comes through and I know she’s just had her hair done, I’ll say ‘Your hair looks beautiful today.’”

The woman says, “Well, thank you! I just had it done!”

If a customer is wearing a pretty outfit, Nelson will point it out. Everybody loves compliments, and she tries to take the time to offer one.

If a compliment doesn’t come to mind, she might talk about the weather. Nelson doesn’t worry about making conversation.

“It’s just not hard for me to talk to people,” she says.

Her mother called people “Darlin’,” a greeting Nelson sometimes uses herself.

“My mother was just the sweetest person that walked on this earth. We had a wonderful relationship.” She was “a little tiny thing. She weighed 100 pounds and was about 5 foot 1, but just had a heart of gold.”

At McDonald’s, Nelson has bonded with a coffee group that comes in at 2 p.m. When one of those people has a birthday, she bakes a cake. Husbands and wives come to celebrate the birthdays.

“Some of them have lost their spouses,” she says. “I’ve been doing that for years.”

If one of her co-workers has a birthday, she usually bakes two or three cakes. In addition to her restaurant work, Nelson cleans eight houses. Some of those jobs are every other week or just once a month.

Not surprisingly, those clients are her friends. She’s been cleaning at least half of the homes for 36 years.

She doesn’t just vacuum and dust. She’s prepared meals for them, decorated their homes, planted flowers and cleaned their campers.

They try to stop her, saying “That’s not part of the job description.”

“But they’re just family to me,” she says.

She takes after her parents, Lawrence and Gert Meyer. “My dad was a farmer, and both my parents were hard-working.”

In an interview this week, a reporter chose not to ask Nelson’s age. “Good. Because I’m not going to tell you,” she said.

She’s not leaving McDonald’s anytime soon.

“My kids keep saying ‘Mom, maybe it’s time to retire,’” she says.

After the accident, “I could have said, ‘OK, I think this is it,’ but I just don’t feel like I’m ready yet.”

Staying active, she thinks, is good for her.

Every once in a while, Nelson has a bad day. But they don’t come around very often. She decided long ago that you can make yourself happy or you can make yourself miserable.

“Why would you want to be miserable?” she says.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.

Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.