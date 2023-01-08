Barbara Intermill: Making better choices in 2023

After the holidays a few years back, I was talking to an employee in our supermarket. “It’s funny,” he said. “From Thanksgiving through Christmas, we can’t keep eggnog stocked fast enough. The day after New Year’s, we can’t hardly give it away.”

For sure, this is the time of year many of us want to make better choices. Consider these ideas:

Decide if you are ready to make a change. Wanting to get in shape is one thing. Being ready to really do it is another. Be honest. Is this a good time to tackle something new?

If so, specify the behavior you want to change. “I’m going to eat better this year” doesn’t cut it. A better mindset identifies exactly how you are going to do that. For example: I am going to eat at least one cup of vegetables with lunch and dinner. Or, when I want a sweet snack, I will peel and eat an orange.

If you’re trying to lose weight, be ready for the long haul. The faster weight comes off, the faster it returns with a vengeance. If your goal is to lose body fat (not precious muscle), a steady weight loss of 1 to 2 pounds a week will reap the best results.

Find ways to move more. Muscles that move burn calories and get stronger in the process.

Learn to identify physical hunger. Before you eat, ask yourself, “Am I hungry?” If the answer is no, find something else to do.

Learn to identify emotional hunger. Stress hormones often whisper “Quick! You need to grab a spoon and dive into that ice cream!” Listen instead to your best self: “You’ve had a tough day. How about a soothing cup of tea?”

Learn to say no. Yes, that cookie looks delicious. But I just ate lunch and I’m not hungry. So, no.

Repeat your goal out loud to yourself every day. For instance, you may look in the mirror this morning and say, “I am going to walk around the block after lunch today.” So what do you think your brain will remind you to do after lunch today?

Take it a day at a time. Psychologists tell us we need to repeat an action many times before it becomes a habit. And if you’ve heard this process takes 21 days, it may be much longer than that.

According to research reported in 2019 in the Oxford Research Encyclopedia of Psychology, we may need to practice a new behavior for two months or more before we “get in the habit.” Interesting, too, according to this same report, a new habit — like exercise — may be mastered in a shorter amount of time if we do it earlier, rather than later, in the day.

And always be kind to yourself. It’s a new year. Let’s enjoy each day.