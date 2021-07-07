Smart food choices for healthy aging

Good nutrition is important, no matter what your age.
It gives you energy and can help you control your weight. It may also help prevent some diseases, such as osteoporosis, high blood pressure, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and certain cancers.
But as you age, your body and life change, and so does what you need to stay healthy. For example, you may need fewer calories, but you still need to get enough nutrients. Some older adults need more protein.
Here are a few tips to choose foods for better health:
1. Drink plenty of liquids. With age, you may lose some of your sense of thirst. Drink water often. Low-fat or fat-free milk or 100% juice also helps you stay hydrated.
2. Make eating a social event. Meals are more enjoyable when you eat with others. Invite a friend to join you or take part in a potluck at least twice a week. A senior center or place of worship may offer meals that are shared with others. There are many ways to make mealtimes pleasing.
3. Know how much to eat. Learn to recognize how much to eat so you can control portion size. When eating out, pack part of your meal to eat later. One restaurant dish might be enough for two meals or more.
4. Vary your vegetables. Include a variety of different colored vegetables to brighten your plate. Most vegetables are a low-calorie source of nutrients and are a good source of fiber.
5. Use herbs and spices. Foods may seem to lose their flavor as you age. If favorite dishes taste different, it may not be the cook! Maybe your sense of smell, sense of taste, or both have changed. Medications may also change how foods taste. Add flavor to your meals with herbs and spices.
6. Keep food safe. A food-related illness can be life threatening for an older person. Throw out food that might not be safe. Avoid certain foods that are always risky for an older person, such as unpasteurized milk. Other foods can be harmful to you when they are raw or undercooked, such as eggs, sprouts, fish, shellfish, meat, or poultry.
7. Read the Nutrition Facts label. Make the right choices when buying food. Pay attention to important nutrients to know as well as calories, fiber, sodium, and the rest of the Nutrition Facts label.
8. Ask your doctor about vitamins or supplements. Food is the best way to get nutrients you need. Should you take vitamins or other pills or powders with herbs and minerals? Your doctor will know if you need them. More may not be better. Some can interfere with your medicines or affect your medical conditions.
Instead of a big dish of ice cream topped by a handful of berries, enjoy a bowl of berries capped with a small scoop (about a half cup) of light ice cream.
One cup of a combination of blueberries and raspberries provides about 75 calories plus fiber, folate, potassium, vitamin C and antioxidants. A half cup of a light ice cream adds about 100 calories, as well as calcium.
Upside Down Berries and Ice Cream
- 1 cup fresh berries (blueberries, strawberries, raspberries), gently rubbed under running water
- 1/2 cup light ice cream
Add berries to a small bowl. Top with ice cream.
Makes 1 serving.
Nutrition information per serving: 180 calories, 3.5g fat, 50mg sodium, carbohydrates 33g, 5g fiber, 5g protein.
Recipe from: UNL Extension
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu