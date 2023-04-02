Anyone can get food poisoning, but certain groups of people are more likely to get sick and to have a more serious illness.

Their bodies’ ability to fight germs and sickness is not as effective for a variety of reasons. These groups of people are:

Children younger than 5: Young children have immune systems that are still developing, so their body’s ability to fight germs and sickness isn’t as strong. Food poisoning can be particularly dangerous for them because illness can lead to diarrhea and dehydration.

Adults age 65 and older: Older adults have a higher risk because as people age, their immune systems and organs don’t recognize and get rid of harmful germs as well as they once did. Nearly half of people age 65 and older who have a lab-confirmed foodborne illness from salmonella, campylobacter, listeria or e. coli are hospitalized.

People with weakened immune systems: People with weakened immune systems due to diabetes, liver or kidney disease, alcoholism, and HIV/AIDS; or receiving chemotherapy or radiation therapy cannot fight germs and sickness as effectively. For example, people on dialysis are 50 times more likely to get a Listeria infection.

Pregnant women: Pregnant women are more likely than other people to get sick from certain germs. For example, pregnant women are 10 times more likely to get a listeria infection. Harmful bacteria can also cross the placenta and infect an unborn baby whose immune system is underdeveloped and not able to fight an infection.

These groups and their caregivers should take extra care when preparing food and follow the Four Steps to Food Safety:

• Clean: Wash hands and surfaces often.

• Separate: Separate raw meat and poultry from ready-to-eat food.

• Cook: Cook food to the right temperature.

• Chill: Chill raw meat and poultry, as well as cooked leftovers, promptly (within 2 hours).

Mediterranean Salad

1 cup brown rice or quinoa

1 cup chopped tomatoes

1 cucumber, chopped

1/4 cup chopped red onion

1 avocado, chopped

1 (15 ounce) can garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

1/4 cup fresh oregano or cilantro or 1 tablespoon dried oregano (optional)

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 tablespoon lime or lemon juice

1 teaspoon mustard

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)

Wash hands with soap and water. Run the vegetables under running water and scrub with a clean vegetable brush (gently rub the tomatoes before chopping)

Cook brown rice or quinoa according to package directions. Cool.

In a large bowl, combine brown rice or quinoa, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, avocado, garbanzo beans and oregano or cilantro, if desired.

Make the dressing in a small bowl by combining olive oil, vinegar, lime or lemon juice, mustard, minced garlic, and salt, if desired.

Pour the dressing over the rice or quinoa and vegetable mixture and stir gently.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 300, total fat 16g, saturated fat 2g, sodium 210mg, total carbohydrates 32g, fiber 7g, total sugars 2g, includes 0g added sugars, protein 8g.