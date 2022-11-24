Fueled by family: Volunteers of all ages help at Grand Island Salvation Army Thanksgiving Meal

Volunteering was a family affair for many volunteers at The Salvation Army of Grand Island helping prepare the annual Thanksgiving Community Meal.

Lori Watts, her husband Barry, mother Sharon Norberg and kids Reba, Morgan and Cash were greeted at the entryway by siblings Katiana and Zakotah Benedict, who are students at Newell Elementary.

It was the first time the Watts family had volunteered for the event — something Watts’s father, Gerald “Jerry” Norberg, had wanted to do for some time.

“Unfortunately, he passed away before he could do it. My dad always wanted to come and volunteer and help others.” Watts said. “I thought, ‘You know what, this would be a great day to do it.”

“This is kind of a reflection of what he wanted to do – be able to help others and be thankful for what we have,” Watts said.

While Lori and Barry Watts received their assignments from Katiana and Zakotah, Sharon and the three Watts siblings had already made their way into the dining room to get busy.

Katiana and Zakotah have years of experience volunteering at Thanksgiving events — and others.

Katiana and Zakotah’s parents are Salvation Army Lieutenants Katy and Wayne Benedict.

“They’ve seen quite a bit,” Katy Benedict said of her children. “We move a lot through the Salvation Army, so they’ve done Thanksgiving in Chicago, Indiana… several places.”

This is the Benedicts’ first time organizing a Thanksgiving meal in Grand Island. They arrived in Grand Island in June, and started leading Salvation Army of Grand Island soon thereafter.

Katiana said she enjoys spending time with her family, volunteering.

“We get to help people and my parents are really nice people,” she said. “I always get to come here for things like this. It's always really fun.”

Alison Nicholson, who is new to Grand Island, came to Salvation Army with three colleagues from Grand Island Casino, where Nicholson is the marketing director.

Nicholson looked across the room at the Benedict siblings, clearly impressed.

“That little girl is just running the show,” she said.

Nicholson was thinking of her own family this Thanksgiving, she said.

“My son is in college right now, so I don't get to see him,” she said. “I'm new here in town. I don't have family. But luckily, I have an incredible team that I work with, and we are family.”

Watts said she wants her own family, specifically her children, to learn through volunteering this Thanksgiving.

“I want my kids to show that it's not that easy. We gotta work for it and appreciate what we have,” she said.

“They take things for granted like phones and the technology, but not everybody can have that. People can take for granted the food that they have at home,” Watts said. “I want (my children) to see that not everybody is as lucky as we are.”

Sharon Norberg said that was always Jerry’s attitude.

“Somebody would say, ‘Well, how are you doing today?’” she remembered. “He would say ‘Worse than others, better than some.’”

When the volunteers were coming through the doors, a man came in. Katy Benedict thought he was a volunteer.

“He said, ‘No I'm just checking. I don't have any food for my kids. I was checking what time I could bring them to this Thanksgiving meal before I go to work,” she said. “He can't provide for his family, but he's still looking for ways.

“It's people helping people like that.”

And giving hope, Nicholson indicated.

“It’s very important and seeing these kids. There's hope, and there's love. You can see the smiles on their faces,” Nicholson said. “They're super excited to be here.”

Lori Watts also said family made volunteering at Annual Thanksgiving Community Meal more meaningful, especially because of their volunteerism in honor of her father.

“This is a reflection of what Dad wanted to do… help others and be thankful for we have.”