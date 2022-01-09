Getting from one problem to the next as gracefully as possible

Most of us want life to sort of float along without too many bumps in the road. Look, when you’re young, you want a sports car and you don’t mind the bumps so much. As you age, you desire more comfort, along with the flash and dash — that’s pretty normal. And after a lifetime of problems and bumps in the road, you may just get tired of dealing with them.

The other problem with problems is sometimes they meet and mate and create all kinds of little problems to go along with them, so ignoring them is not an option. If you don’t deal with what’s in front of you, then you will have a real problem, like a serious illness, and there may be no getting out of that one.

The answer here lies in adopting the attitude that there will always be problems that need solving, and making that attitude a part of your life, but not your entire life. I like to deal with issues in the morning, so I can move on to more pleasant things for the rest of the day. I can’t always control the timing, but I’ve found that this usually works for me. You will find your own pattern after a few tries.