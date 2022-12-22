 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Grand Island Independent is partnering with Tom Dinsdale Automotive who is sponsoring 875 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Grand Island Christmas Cheer drive exceeds $60,000

  • 0
Bells.jpg

We asked Santa to get to the bottom of some age-old Christmas mysteries.

 This year’s Christmas Cheer in Grand Island drive has surpassed 60% of its goal.

Recent donations have brought the total to $36,335.42, or 60.56% of the goal.

 The Christmas Cheer program, a century-old Grand Island tradition, provides food vouchers for families in Hall County at the holiday season. The vouchers may be used to buy a holiday meal at Super Saver or Hy-Vee. The vouchers are sent out in mid-December.

Financial donations may be mailed to Christmas Cheer at P.O. Box 5706, Grand Island, NE 68801.

They may also be dropped off at any Home Federal Bank location: 221 S. Locust St., 3419 W. State St., and 3311 W. Stolley Park Road.

Here are the latest contributions:

   - In loving memory of my husband Robert L. Rohwedes and sons Melvin and Loren, $100.

People are also reading…

  - In loving memory of John and Henry, $200.

  - In loving memory of Roseanne Buettner, John Buettner and Fritz Buettner, $50.

  - In memory of Dan Luton and Mike Brewer, $50.

 - In memory of Wilma Moderow from Chuck and Paula, $100. 

 - In memory of our parents from LeRoy and Janet Wells, $50.

 - In memory of Dan Pullen and Shawn Farritor, $100.

 -  In memory of husband Dave and son David from Yvonne Fisher, $50.

 - In memory of loved ones from Karn Wegner $40. 

 - In honor of Dan & Korinna Naranjo, Joel and Kaytlyn Henson and Dylan Naranjo, $200. 

 - From Clayton and Marilyn Luther, $200.  

  - In loving memory of our son Tim from Darrell and Judy Hosier, $100.

  - In memory of Wilbur, Marie and Casper Meyer from James Willman $100.- 

   - From Kaufmann-Cummings Foundation, $1,000.

   - In loving memory of Bud, Marilyn and Jack Jeffries from your family, $100.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

  - In memory of Donald Schipman by Roberta Schipman, $25.

  - From Peace Circle, $60. 

  - From Stars Book Club, $70.

   - In loving memory of Maynard J. Stelk, Lori Stelk Riley and Baylor Faith Stelk from family, $150.

  - In memory of Joy M. Beazley with love from your family, $200.

  - In loving memory of Norman Weakland, baby Katie Weakland and parents from Jeannette Weakland and family, $25.

 - Given to recognize the GIPS administrators and Lyl Teaur, $200.  

 - From Leellen Haynes, $60. 

 - In memory of Barney and Roman from Jo Ann Kisner, $200. 

 - In memory of Fire Chiefs Pooch Gulzow, George Arnett and Dutch Schwieger from anonymous, $100.

- For my godchildren Mary Hope, Mary Del and Julie, $60.

 - Two anonymous donors, $40. 

- Donated in gratitude for Doug Axford's bundles of firewood, $100.

 - In memory of "Those never forgotten," $100.

 - Donation from Dale or Maryan Billesbach, $100.

 - In memory of Victor and Leola Gosda from memorial money, $515.

- In loving memory of Gus and Vera Jacobson, Bob William, Mike Kully and Fob Singletary from Ray and Peggy, $25.

 - In memory of my wife Carol and my son Joel from Jerry Seymour, $50.

  - Anonymous, $120.

 - In memory of Denny Sorge from the Grand Island Cosmopolitan Club, $50. 

 - In memory of Leonard and Katherine McCarty Sr. and Rev. Roland and Lois Going from Dennis and Wendy McCarty, $100. 

- In memory of Rich McKinny from Joyce McKinny, $100. 

- In loving memory of Albert and Ruth Pokorney, $200.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How to ‘New Year’s Resolution’ with success

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts