Grand Island Christmas Cheer drive exceeds 60 percent of goal

This year’s Christmas Cheer in Grand Island drive has surpassed 60% of its goal.

Recent donations have brought the total to $36,335.42, or 60.56% of the goal.

The Christmas Cheer program, a century-old Grand Island tradition, provides food vouchers for families in Hall County at the holiday season. The vouchers may be used to buy a holiday meal at Super Saver or Hy-Vee. The vouchers are sent out in mid-December.

Financial donations may be mailed to Christmas Cheer at P.O. Box 5706, Grand Island, NE 68801.

They may also be dropped off at any Home Federal Bank location: 221 S. Locust St., 3419 W. State St., and 3311 W. Stolley Park Road.

Here are the latest contributions:

- In loving memory of my husband Robert L. Rohwedes and sons Melvin and Loren, $100.

- In loving memory of John and Henry, $200.

- In loving memory of Roseanne Buettner, John Buettner and Fritz Buettner, $50.

- In memory of Dan Luton and Mike Brewer, $50.

- In memory of Wilma Moderow from Chuck and Paula, $100.

- In memory of our parents from LeRoy and Janet Wells, $50.

- In memory of Dan Pullen and Shawn Farritor, $100.

- In memory of husband Dave and son David from Yvonne Fisher, $50.

- In memory of loved ones from Karn Wegner $40.

- In honor of Dan & Korinna Naranjo, Joel and Kaytlyn Henson and Dylan Naranjo, $200.

- From Clayton and Marilyn Luther, $200.

- In loving memory of our son Tim from Darrell and Judy Hosier, $100.

- In memory of Wilbur, Marie and Casper Meyer from James Willman $100.-

- From Kaufmann-Cummings Foundation, $1,000.

- In loving memory of Bud, Marilyn and Jack Jeffries from your family, $100.

- In memory of Donald Schipman by Roberta Schipman, $25.

- From Peace Circle, $60.

- From Stars Book Club, $70.

- In loving memory of Maynard J. Stelk, Lori Stelk Riley and Baylor Faith Stelk from family, $150.

- In memory of Joy M. Beazley with love from your family, $200.

- In loving memory of Norman Weakland, baby Katie Weakland and parents from Jeannette Weakland and family, $25.

- Given to recognize the GIPS administrators and Lyl Teaur, $200.

- From Leellen Haynes, $60.

- In memory of Barney and Roman from Jo Ann Kisner, $200.

- In memory of Fire Chiefs Pooch Gulzow, George Arnett and Dutch Schwieger from anonymous, $100.

- For my godchildren Mary Hope, Mary Del and Julie, $60.

- Two anonymous donors, $40.

- Donated in gratitude for Doug Axford's bundles of firewood, $100.

- In memory of "Those never forgotten," $100.

- Donation from Dale or Maryan Billesbach, $100.

- In memory of Victor and Leola Gosda from memorial money, $515.

- In loving memory of Gus and Vera Jacobson, Bob William, Mike Kully and Fob Singletary from Ray and Peggy, $25.

- In memory of my wife Carol and my son Joel from Jerry Seymour, $50.

- Anonymous, $120.

- In memory of Denny Sorge from the Grand Island Cosmopolitan Club, $50.

- In memory of Leonard and Katherine McCarty Sr. and Rev. Roland and Lois Going from Dennis and Wendy McCarty, $100.

- In memory of Rich McKinny from Joyce McKinny, $100.

- In loving memory of Albert and Ruth Pokorney, $200.