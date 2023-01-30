Grand Island mentorship pair goes from middle school to graduation ... and beyond

Mentorship 'sweet success story'

I have told this story many times but it's worth repeating again and again because it's one of the sweetest success stories you will ever hear!

In 2009, at the beginning in her sixth grade year, Alondra and I were matched in the TeamMates Mentoring Program at Barr Middle School. We met about thirty minutes a week throughout the school year, usually during her lunch time. We played games, made crafts and enjoyed each other's company. We talked about our families, our jobs, our churches and friends, and the future. It didn't require me to teach, nor did I preach, parent or judge her. We had some great heart- to-heart conversations and became friends, building a relationship through hope, encouragement and positivity.

Like many youth in our community, she showed great potential to go on to college but because her life was filled with many adverse situations she never thought that would be possible. We were TeamMates for six years meeting only through the school year for less than an hour a week. She worked hard holding down a part-time job, keeping her grades up and as she neared graduation from GISH her life greatly changed! As we met that spring day in the library at Senior High, Nancy Jones, the Grand Island coordinator for TeamMates at that time, came to us, visibly filled with emotion and informed us that Alondra had received the Tom Osborne Legacy Scholarship, the highest academic award given through TeamMates. It was a moment that we'll never forget.

Alondra received full tuition to Hastings College, commuted each day and graduated in 3 1/2 years with a degree in sociology. This outstanding young woman has since gone on to marry a wonderful guy, become an assistant probation officer for the State of Nebraska and last November gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. Her life and mine changed because of TeamMates. It has been one of the most rewarding and fulfilling experiences for me and all I did was spend less than an hour a week with her through the school year!

January is National Mentoring Month. Currently, there are about 100 TeamMates matched in Grand Island but there are still so many young people waiting to have an opportunity to meet with a caring adult. Do you have an hour a week to spare? We need you and truly you can make a difference!

TeamMates … changing the world one life at a time!

For more information or to apply online visit www.teammates.org or contact our Grand Island coordinator, Rod Felton, at rafelton@gips.org.

"Rivers do not drink their own water; trees do not eat their own fruit; the sun does not shine on itself and flowers do not spread their fragrance for themselves. Living for others is a rule of nature. We are all born to help each other. No matter how difficult it is ... Life is good when you are happy, but much better when others are happy because of you." Pope Francis

Dianne Schneider

TeamMates mentor