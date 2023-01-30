Grand Island mentorship pair goes from middle school to graduation ... and beyond

Sixth grader Alondra Zapata was a quiet child, not saying much the first couple times she met with her mentor.
Then a student at Barr Middle School, Zapata was matched with TeamMates mentor Dianne Schneider. The quiet young girl had no idea she would celebrate graduation, marriage and the birth of her first child with Schneider more than a decade later.
“I was just quiet in general, but it was different,” Zapata remembered. “I was very nervous about doing the whole program (TeamMates).
TeamMates mentoring serves thousands of youth across the Midwest, mentors coming from all walks of life. The TeamMates website states, “One thing … remains the same – our mentors just have to be there.”
Eventually Zapata opened up, Schneider said.
“It didn’t take her long.”
Zapata remembered the early weeks of the two’s time together.
“I think the first couple times it was just kind of getting to know each other. So we shared about our families and our likes and dislikes, that type of thing.”
They started doing crafts and other activities together, including traveling to Lincoln with other TeamMates for a Husker football game.
Zapata was nominated to participate in TeamMates by her fifth grade teacher at Dodge Elementary School.
“I think that I really did just need a person to support me through school,” she said. “I wasn't a bad student or anything, but I think that I just needed that extra support in my life in general. Dianne did a fantastic job of doing that.”
Schneider’s help and support was a cornerstone of Zapata’s quest to attend college.
“I'm not documented,” Zapata explained. “I do have DACA but I still don't get federal help.”
Zapata was raised by a single mother who had come to the United States from Mexico.
“I was really nervous about, if I do go to college, I don't have any way of paying for it.”
Schneider encouraged Zapata, by then a student at Grand Island Senior High.
“She always encouraged me to apply for scholarships anyway,” Zapata said of her mentor.
Schneider was confident. “Regardless of her status, there were ways that I knew that we could make it work,” she said. “We just kept pushing for some aid through TeamMates and that's when the Legacy Scholarship came into play.”
The Osborne Legacy Scholarship for TeamMates, a partnership with Hastings College, pays for tuition at Hastings College per academic year.
Zapata was awarded the scholarship, graduated from GISH and enrolled in Hastings College.
“She was so dedicated and tenacious,” Schneider said. “Nothing stopped her.”
With Schneider’s support, Zapata graduated from college and climbed the ranks to become a juvenile probation officer.
“I always just knew that I wanted to work with kids,” Zapata said. “I could have easily been in the shoes of these kids. As a juvenile myself, I had a rough upbringing. Fortunately, I had people like Dianne, who were there to support me and encourage me.”
In an earlier job, as a juvenile tracker, Zapata did home visits.
“At times it almost felt just like when Dianne would come and visit me at school. In a sense, it's almost like she taught me to do my job, but neither of us knew at the time.”
A few months ago, Zapata received an additional job title: “Mom.”
Christmastime, Zapata and her husband arrived at Schneider’s house with a gift, a basket of “goodies” with a small box nestled in, Schneider remembered.
“(Zapata) said, ‘I want you to open that first. Inside was a picture of her ultrasound. That's how she told us that they were expecting.”
Schneider was one of the first to know Zapata and her husband were having a baby, Zapata said. Schneider had a baby shower for her Teammate, and was even at the gender reveal party.
“She’s just like one of my kids,” Schneider said. Their relationship has also “humbled” Schneider, she said.
“(Zapata) has changed my life. I think just the fact I felt that fulfillment and pride makes me realize how a person can make a difference.”
Zapata added, “The 30-45 minutes (Schneider) dedicated to me every week, once a week, made one heck of a difference for me.”