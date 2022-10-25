Grand Island mural could be just the beginning of art about town

The weathered white wall along West South Front Street nary earned a second glance. Now it has people stopping just to see it.

Passing by that drab 3,000 square foot border for the “umpteenth time,” Sharena Arriola Anson saw potential — a mural adding color, creativity and a greater sense of community to the parking lot scenery.

“Our heart’s intent with the wall is to speak to the better, lighter and higher things we in Grand Island have to offer,” she said.

Arriola Anson’s collective heart is The MURAL Project artists and supporters, the public art being well underway after months of work.

Yet unfinished (work will pause during the cold winter months), it is still garnering attention from passers-by, said Andrea Hall, who is co-coordinator of The MURAL Project.

“The positivity from it has been overwhelming,” Hall said of the mural’s visitors, who are stopping to voice their appreciativeness whether via feet or wheels.

It’s Hall’s first mural, something the artist found “intimidating.”

“Once you get past that intimidation … seeing the support from people who are pulling up and saying ‘this is great.’ That’s a confidence booster.”

A confidence booster for local artists, who make up most of the mural’s artists (there are currently seven artist spots left).

“These young artists in Grand Island, there’s not anything more effective than a confidence booster in any aspect of your life,” Hall said.

That’s part of the mural’s motivation, Arriola Anson said.

“The bonus that we hoped for and ultimately saw was the artists being able to meet other artists, get commissions and encouragement (from) passers-by.”

Art — including public art like Front Street mural — has the power to bring communities like Grand Island together.

“I think in this time we need that, something that is going make you smile,” Hall said. “We really wanted some positivity after COVID, and that’s the main thing, just color and positivity.”

Arriola Anson explained: “Along with hopefully being a catalyst to seeing more art around Grand Island, the goal of The MURAL Project is to enhance the day of those that pass by.”

“The artists were asked to focus on color, movement and positivity,” Anson said. “No political themes need apply as the wall is to bring unity and inspiration.”

Unity has sprung from the formerly nondescript canvas.

One of the first action items was contacting Great Plains Countertops to ask if they were interested in adding some color to that stretch of wall.

They were, to say the least, Arriola Anson said.

“Kevin Bish at GPC was ecstatic about the idea as they’ve been looking for ways to enhance the wall. He donated funds, time and manpower to cut down the barbed wire that was in place and personally helped prime the wall in preparation for the artists.”

Other organizations and individuals have pitched in with different forms of support, including the City of Grand Island, Arriola Anson said.

With infrastructure work going on, the city has accommodated the project’s needs.

“Obviously there are a lot of behind-the-scenes logistics. They’ve been nothing but supportive every step of the way.”

Local groups have helped, whether financially or in-kind: Grand Island Partnership for the Arts, Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, Railside, GIX Logistics and Amur.

The artists can’t create art through chilly mornings and sultry hot days without support. They are paid $500, plus a $50 gift card for supplies.

“Art doesn’t have to cost thousands of dollars, but we do have to give credit where credit is due, especially if we want those with the talent to keep giving of themselves,” Arriola Anson said.

The MURAL Project is seeking donations to help make the colorful border of public art continue.

“The reoccurring obstacles were always: where, who’s going to pay for it, artist intimidation and business owner hesitation,” Arriola Anson said. “But never lack of talent as Grand Island has very talented artists whose talents go unused and unnoticed.”

Hall said, “We’re working on promoting in the offseason, during the winter.”

Eventually, Hall said, there could be QR codes for viewers to scan and learn more about the artist who created the pops of color.

“I’m proud of this,” Hall said. “A lot of us were nervous, and I’m just proud of what we did. I think what we have up there is amazing.”

Arriola Anson hopes the span behind Front Street won’t be the last, she said.

“One thing I think we can all do in this community to encourage more projects like The MURAL Project is to spread the word and offer opportunity.”

Hall said opportunities abound.

“I look at our environment: Oh, that’s a canvas. That’s a canvas.”

One canvas Hall mentioned is the Eddy Street underpass, which is perfect for an underwater scene, she said, half-jokingly.

“If you have the confidence — if people say yes, we love it, that’s what people need: the support.”

Arriola Anson said the possibilities in the community are endless, but forward movement is what makes art (like most things) happen.

“Some may have spaces and small jobs to offer, while others can simply pass the name of an artist forward. A little encouragement and support can go a long way.

“Also, less talk, more do. Want to see something? Then start something.”