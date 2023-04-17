Grand Island Public Library’s annual Bear Fair brought curious preschoolers and community organizations together during two sessions Monday.
The Bear Fair, celebrating its 20th year, is an annual health, safety and literacy fair. Kids bring their favorite plush toy to go through the booths and learn about the community’s resources. Those without stuffed animals received a donated teddy bear for the activities.
Some of the preschoolers in attendance came with their child care providers, while others came with family members. While the kids went from station to station, parents received information and resources about each station.
Those included visits with Grand Island Fire Department, Grand Island Police Department and local health care providers, among others. There were activities and crafts. Prominent local personalities hosted “Bear Tales” story hours. Kids and their special fuzzy guests got active in “Bear Aerobics” exercise sessions.
Esther Ramirez, 3, hugs a giant teddy bear mascot at Bear Fair 2023 on Monday, April 17, at the Grand Island Public Library. The mascot was walking around the area and interacting with all the attendees.
LEFT: Jace Paulsen, 2, left, and Maddox Thompson, 3, pet Eddie at Bear Fair 2023 on Monday, April 17, at the Grand Island Public Library on Monday, April 17. Eddie is a Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog. RIGHT: Carly Harris, 3, right, holds her toy elephant’s hand as it gets a shot at Bear Fair 2023 on Monday, April 17, at the Grand Island Public Library. Bryan Grand Island Regional Medical Center staff members were performing check-ups on stuffed animals.
Preston Hack, 2, puts a lollipop in a toy monkey's mouth at the Bear Fair 2023 at the Grand Island Public Library on Monday, April 17. Downtown Dental were handing out toothbrushes, toothpaste and lollipops to attendees.
Brayson Tyma, 5, wears a plastic firefighter’s helmet at Bear Fair 2023 on Monday, April 17, at the Grand Island Public Library. Members of the Grand Island Fire Department were teaching kids about fire safety and allowing them to dress like firefighters.
Sophie Porter, 9, grabs a teddy bear at the Bear Fair 2023 at the Grand Island Public Library on Monday, April 17. All attendees that didn't bring a bear to the fair were able to grab on near the entrance.
Coraline Wassinger, 6, checks her teddy bear's heart rate at the Bear Fair 2023 at the Grand Island Public Library on Monday, April 17. According to Coraline's grandmother, her parents named her after the stop-motion film 'Coraline' and she loves the movie.
From left, Officer Jason Wood helps 3-year-old twins, Esther and Carmon Ramirez, at the Bear Fair 2023 at the Grand Island Public Library on Monday, April 17. Wood was fingerprinting attendees so they could make a pawprint necklace.
From left, siblings Preston, 2, Sophia, 9, and Cole Hack, 4 months, pose for a portrait at the Bear Fair 2023 at the Grand Island Public Library on Monday, April 17. Sophia insisted that she could hold her two brothers up.
Sara Kirkley, left, reads a picture book to a group of children at the Bear Fair 2023 at the Grand Island Public Library on Monday, April 17. Bear Tale, where a book was read to the children began halfway through the fair.