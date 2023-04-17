Grand Island Public Library’s annual Bear Fair brought curious preschoolers and community organizations together during two sessions Monday.

The Bear Fair, celebrating its 20th year, is an annual health, safety and literacy fair. Kids bring their favorite plush toy to go through the booths and learn about the community’s resources. Those without stuffed animals received a donated teddy bear for the activities.

Some of the preschoolers in attendance came with their child care providers, while others came with family members. While the kids went from station to station, parents received information and resources about each station.

Those included visits with Grand Island Fire Department, Grand Island Police Department and local health care providers, among others. There were activities and crafts. Prominent local personalities hosted “Bear Tales” story hours. Kids and their special fuzzy guests got active in “Bear Aerobics” exercise sessions.