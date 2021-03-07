Grand Island Public Library plans spring break programming

Spring has sprung at the Grand Island Public Library and starting Monday, March 8, the library is offering virtual programs for all ages from its YouTube Channel (GrandIslandLibrary) and Facebook/gilibrary.

In keeping with the season, the theme will focus on camping and the outdoors.

Programs for children will start at 10:30 a.m. Monday and will feature folks from Nebraska Game and Parks. Other programs will include baby and toddler storytime at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, and storytime for older children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Virtual programs for teens and tweens kicks off at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, with camping recipes from Ashton Mazour of the Hall County Extension office. Another program at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, will include information on DIY animal crossings. Registration is required for the Friday program.

Programs for adults are also on the schedule with tips on flower arranging from the florists at Hy-Vee, set for 5 p.m. Friday, March 12. The is a great way to learn what to do with flowers when you buy some or pick from your garden.