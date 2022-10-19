Grand Island Public Schools twin teachers 'can always go to one another for help'

Grand Island Public Schools teachers Arik and Andy Streck have a lot in common — including DNA.

Besides being fraternal twins, the Streck brothers are also fourth grade teachers: Arik at Shoemaker Elementary school, Andy at Starr Elementary.

The twins graduated from Hastings College. Seeing his brother study education, Arik — then interested in studying science — decided to give education a try, too.

“He started taking observations with other teachers. I thought, ‘Maybe I should do that,’” Arik said.

Once the twin teachers-to-be graduated from college, the job search was on. Arik was hired by Grand Island Public Schools. Andy taught at Harvard Public Schools.

Andy said he enjoyed working at HPS, but the commute wasn’t for him.

“A 45-minute commute was one way it was just a little bit long. And it took a lot of my day. I was thinking about moving up to Grand Island or Hastings.”

In the meantime, Arik was thriving at Shoemaker — incidentally, that is where the brothers attended elementary school.

Arik’s wife, Zoe, a music teacher at Stolley Park and Starr, put a bug in her principal’s ear that her fiance (now husband) had a brother looking to move to Grand Island.

When the fourth grade teaching position at Starr became available, Andy applied. Soon after, he was minted a fourth grade teacher at Starr Elementary.

Asked (separately), Arik and Andy both spoke fondly of their own fourth grade teacher, Ms. Moore.

“She was just always positive,” Arik said. “She never tried to make someone (who) they weren’t. I was a hands-on learner. She allowed me to do that.”

Sharing DNA doesn’t mean Arik and Andy share learning styles, something they keep in mind in their teaching.

“Arik, he is a kinesthetic-movement learner. If he could do with his hands, he could get it down every time,” Andy said. “I’m more of a visual or audio learner.”

Knowing this, Arik and Andy apply their experiences to their classrooms.

“I think that’s one of the reasons why I’m a teacher,” Arik said. “So every kid has a voice.”

Andy said he tries to reach students who learn in different ways even though it isn’t always easy because he considers himself an audio-visual learner.

“Trying to get him up and moving helps a lot of them. I forget sometimes, but I try to give them different ways to (learn).”

The Starr Elementary Mr. Streck’s class has been studying perimeters in math.

“In math, measuring different things, instead of just doing equations and solving it, I actually give them objects — string and yarn — and measure the perimeter.”

Shoemaker Elementary’s Mr. Streck is teaching his fourth graders about measuring area.

Being told this, Andy’s competitive brotherly spirit comes through. He is annoyed (both facetiously and seriously) that Arik is a lesson or two ahead of him.

Arik said he recognizes their competitive spirits, but he also discussed the brothers’ respect for one another — particularly as educators.

“I think he thinks I’m the expert. But ... I’ve been here two years. We bounce ideas off each other.”

Andy said of his teacher-brother, “I’ll always message him or call him — what do you do for this? Or how should I do this? How do I present this or anything like that? Since he’s had that extra experience, he kind of knows what’s going on a little bit better than I do.

“I can always go to him for help if needed.”

It’s always been that way, Andy said — especially since their mother made sure they attended class together.

“You go to kindergarten. You’ve got him there, so you don’t worry about finding new friends or going in alone,” Andy said. “You’ve got him right there. Going into (teaching) fourth grade, same thing. We made friends, but you always still had that one.”

“It’s awesome. You have your best friend by your side through everything.”