MacKenzie Skarka and Alejandro Amador spearheaded a free community health screening fair at Grand Island Senior High on Saturday, featuring area health resources like Central District Health Department and Grand Island Dermatology.

“We have vision information. We have pharmacy information. We early childhood care information, breast cancer screenings, STI screenings, dermatology screenings …” Skarka said.

Amador added, “We're also doing some work with the Central District Health Department. They're also doing colorectal cancer information. And then also diabetes information, because that's a really, really big issue here in Nebraska."

The two organizers are seniors in Grand Island Senior High’s Academy of Medical Sciences and student leaders of HOSA-Future Health Professionals club.

“We both believe that our school and schools (in general) are the center of their community; they're the heart of the community,” Amador said. “We thought it was really important to have it here, because it kind of bridges that gap between the community and the school and allows people to come in and see what we're doing.”

At the core of Skarka and Amador’s community concerns are the rises of STIs (sexually transmitted infections) and diabetes.

“We've seen these rises in our demographics here at school,” Skarka said. “We figured, why don't we start bringing more awareness to these issues? We can do it right here at school … and bring our community into it, too.”

With big ideas often come jitters. Amador said, “When we first started, we were not very confident that it was going get far just. We were like, oh, no, it's going to get shut down.”

Far from it, said Megan Stone, who is the faculty leader of HOSA.

“When they first came to me and said, we're thinking of doing this thing. We're not sure what it's going to look like or how big it's going to be. But we have this idea.

“Never did I say no. It’s important to encourage that thinking, because that's more of what we want in the world. We need that initiative, that innovation … creativity … we need all of that.”

The students went through all the motions to make the event happen. Amador recalled the students’ meeting with Robin Dexter, Grand Island Public Schools associate superintendent.

“She was like, ‘This is great. I don't know what you guys need from me.’”

Stone said the response from GIPS administrators has been: “Yes, this is this is a great thing. There's a community need for it. We want to be the first step to make this happen.”

Amador said GISH’s academy system made putting the event together a lot easier.

“Going through the academy and being exposed to so much health care has probably helped us have a better understanding of kind of how the systems work. Through that we were able to contact all these people,” he said. “I think (the medical academy) gave us the courage and the know-how (to put on the event).”

Skarka said community support has also been essential.

“We’ve had so much positive response. All of our providers are super excited to be here. They're so excited to get that information out to our community.”

Community partners included Grand Island Physical Therapy, Choice Family Health Care, CHI St. Francis, Nebraska Med Drive, Active Family Chiropractic/Acupuncture, Nebraska Total Care, UNL Extension, Unite Nebraska, Central District Health Department, Grand Island Dermatology, Early Development Network and United Health Care.

As the two seniors continue making their own post-GISH plans, Amador said he hopes the fair will continue and remain under student leadership, continuing to involve partners from area health care organizations.

“It’ll be really interesting to look back and see it grow and mature.”