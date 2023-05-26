Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Grand Island Senior High students have discovered “period poverty” has many implications, but few simple solutions.

Emily Castro, who will be a junior, summed up the recently-implemented project spearheaded by GISH’s superintendent’s student advisory council.

“The project in general is period poverty, to help women and girls who can't afford or don't have access to period products,” Castro said. “We thought of having (free) machines, since not everyone carries a quarter in their pocket.”

The student group worked with Grand Island Public Schools to purchase and install motion-activated tampon and pad machines in the girls’ main restrooms at GISH.

“We came up with this idea, because after some research we realized that some girls do miss school because they don't have period products or access to them,” Castro explained.

The project has become about more than supplies, however, said GISH senior-to-be Lauren Brown, who is on the advisory council with Castro.

“We’re trying to make it so that it's a lot easier of a conversation to have, so that girls, if they need products, are able to ask and just feel a little bit less shame in that because they shouldn't feel that shame,” Brown said. “By easing that stigma, it'll be a whole lot easier for girls to be able to get products.”

Valerie Porto, a social worker at GIPS, has been working with the group, along with GIPS Board of Education member Lisa Albers.

Porto said she has heard of students going home because they got their period.

“Maybe you have a leak in class, and then you have to leave school, because you don't have a product with you. Now you have to go home because you don't have a change of clothes,” Porto said.

The dilemma, which does not only affect young people, caught Albers' attention. She decided to do some research: What was being done at the state level? Federal?

“I started talking to board members, seeing if they would be interested in pursuing this,” Albers said. “It’s obviously something that's really impacting attendance. I've talked about it to the Heartland United Way, and I've talked about it to our board – I talk about it any chance I get.”

That’s important, Brown said. “With the stigma being erased, more people will talk about it, and more people will know where it's available.”

Porto said many teens don’t have access to or the ability to buy menstrual products.

“If they don't have that they're not going to come to school,” she said.

When students like the one Porto described have no access to products, Albers said one has to wonder, “They had to go home – then how many days do they continue to miss? We don't know.”

“It honestly could save educational lives to have not missing school or not feeling embarrassed that your family can't pay for (period products),” said Marissa Cornelius of YWCA Grand Island.

Jason Shelton, an incoming GISH junior and member of the superintendent’s advisory board, said he has friends who struggle with that, which is why he got involved.

“I could help people that I know with this information and with the thing that they might struggle with, even if I personally don't go through it,” he said.

Cornelius said she has heard of people using makeshift products, including multiple pairs of underwear and toilet paper roll cardboard. Studies – including one by ACLU of Nebraska – have shown lacking access to menstrual products can result in medical issues like reproductive tract infections (that could lead to negative pregnancy outcomes) and increased susceptibility to HPV or toxic shock syndrome.

Porto said the superintendent’s advisory council has had conversations about discussing menstruation with younger students. Albers said some years ago, a counselor at Walnut Middle School received a sizable donation of menstrual pads.

“Walnut (has) been sharing that supply with the other middle schools,” she said. “(Period poverty) is something that, really we've been talking about it for quite a while now.”

Some rather wouldn’t, Cornelius can attest.

Grand Island YWCA has a period product delivery program called “Mission Menstruation,” along with other outreach efforts. They have been met with some opposition, Cornelius said.

“We’ve had people who call in, upset that we even have such a program. They’ll call it ‘women's cosmetics’ when they don't understand that it's a necessity,” she said. “We’ve reached out to schools and no one wants to have a period product drive.”

Some DoorDash delivery drivers, paid for by Heartland United Way, refused to deliver period products sent by Mission Menstruation, Cornelius said.

“We’ve had DoorDashers, who we used to work with to deliver all of our period products, who would refuse to take them knowing that they're period product,” she said. “Or they would get somewhere and realize that they are period products, and then drop them off somewhere else or throw them away.”

Albers said, “We need to take out as many roadblocks as we can. It's something that causes these young students to feel shame and embarrassment over it. It is certainly something that we need to confront.”

At GISH, roadblocks sometimes include getting passes to the restroom, Porto said, pointing out students are not allowed to leave the classroom during the first 10 minutes after class begins and 10 minutes before it ends.

“There (are) reasons for these rules, so that's a conversation that we need to continue having: understanding the rules, but also understanding when a student needs to go sometimes they really need to go and they're not just taking advantage," Porto said.

Shelton said some of his friends, when they do get a pass, are questioned by teachers and hall monitors about why they have a hall pass.

Albers said the goal is to “take some of the shame and embarrassment away from the natural process that no young student has any control over. I'm trying to make it so that even the males in the group are able to learn and empower their friends, so that they feel more comfortable talking about this.”

Brown said that although the restroom dispensers at GISH have only been operating a short time, the reaction has been positive. “They said they're super excited that it's available. People have posted about it …. They’re really, really excited about it.”

Cornelius said of the GISH group, “We’re building such great leaders, which makes me so happy.”

Albers said with the help of efforts at all ages and levels – including GISH students – she thinks a solution to period poverty will come.

“I’m very hopeful,” she said. “I have no idea what that's going look like, just that it’s got to get better.”