Thirteen members of Hall County VFWA Unit 1347 met Sept. 1 at Ashley Park for their monthly meeting.
President Karen Linden called the meeting to order, Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer.
The $500 entertainment deposit for the State Fair Veteran’s Day program was refunded to the unit. A Donna Obermiller memorial was used to provide a tutor for a student whose father has been deployed.
A Recognition Certificate was received for decorating a tree along State Fair Blvd. Participants were Leyanne Kelly, Linda Winget, Billie Herron and LaVonne Catron.
Billie Herron reported that members are still unable to participate in any activities for veterans at either the Veterans Affairs Medical Center or Central Nebraska Veterans Home.
Membership report: 40 annual and 143 life members. Those interested in joining the group can contact Treasurer LaVonne Catron at 308-382-2663. Also, members can call Catron with email information to keep updated with meetings and activities details.
Gold Star Family Recognition is the last Sunday of September. A motion was approved to make Gold Star Recognition a standing rule — automatically every year the group will continue to give a gift certificate to a recipient for use at the United Veterans Club.
Boy Scouts counted the graves at the Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery, with a total of 1,400 markers. Members participated in the cemetery’s community clean-up day on Sept. 12.
Wreaths Across America is scheduled for 2020. To help defray the cost of wreaths, the auxiliary will host a car show Saturday, Oct. 3, at the UVC. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the show open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be Wreaths Across America T-shirts and Military Recognition bracelets available for purchase. Poppies will also be available. Breakfast will be served at the UVC until 10:30, with other refreshments at the show during the day. All auxiliary members are encouraged to assist throughout the day. Call Catron for more information and to volunteer.
Catron sent information to all the schools in the county regarding the “Voice of Democracy” and “Patriot’s Pen” contests that school students are eligible to enter. The theme is “What Patriotism Means to Me.” The entry deadline is Monday, Nov. 2. Winning entries receive prizes and are forwarded to the next level of competition going from local to district, state and national contests.
The October Fall Conference is Oct. 2 and 3 in North Platte.
The group will next meet Oct. 6. Check your emails for time and location or call any unit officer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!