Hall County VFWA Unit 1347

Wreaths Across America is scheduled for 2020. To help defray the cost of wreaths, the auxiliary will host a car show Saturday, Oct. 3, at the UVC. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the show open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be Wreaths Across America T-shirts and Military Recognition bracelets available for purchase. Poppies will also be available. Breakfast will be served at the UVC until 10:30, with other refreshments at the show during the day. All auxiliary members are encouraged to assist throughout the day. Call Catron for more information and to volunteer.