Harvest of Harmony announces theme, Grand Marshal for 80th parade

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce’s Harvest of Harmony Parade is set to celebrate its 80th year of filling downtown Grand Island with the sights and sounds of Nebraska’s high school marching bands and floats on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The theme, “Marching Through the Decades” was chosen to represent Nebraska through the decades, including the past 80 years of the Harvest of Harmony parade, as well as the community of Grand Island’s 150th birthday.

The Nebraska tradition dates back to 1938 when the first parade stepped off with 13 floats and eight bands. The parade grew over the years, claiming the title of “highest number of bands marching in a parade” in the 1996 Guinness Book of World Records with 130 bands. Aside from a hiatus from 1942 to 1945 becase of World War II and in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade has marched on for 80 years.

This historic parade will be led by Grand Marshal Judi Nelson, who has been involved with the Harvest of Harmony Alumni Band for more than 25 years, and marched in her final parade as the Alumni Band Director in 2021. Going forward, Nelson plans to pass the director title to another member of the Alumni Band while still assisting with practices and preparations in the weeks leading up to the event.

The Harvest of Harmony committee chose to select Nelson to be the Grand Marshal as a way of recognizing and thanking her for many years of service to the parade.

“It was an easy decision to select Judi Nelson as the Grand Marshal. She has been such a key member of the Harvest of Harmony Alumni Band and we are lucky to have had her as the director for so many years,” said Grand Island Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Johnson. “Judi embodies the energy and enthusiasm so pronounced during the Harvest of Harmony parade and associated activities.”

The 80th Harvest of Harmony, sponsored by Century 21 Real Estate, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1. The parade is set to step off at 8:15 a.m., starting at Fourth and Elm Streets, continuing through the Eddy Street underpass, and then proceeding through the route (approximately .6 miles) down Third Street.

Area communities, businesses, clubs, service organizations and individuals are invited to participate in the parade by entering a float. A variety of float types are welcome in the Harvest of Harmony Parade: walking units, single vehicle and towed decorated floats. Though not required, it is encouraged to decorate the floats in relation to the parade’s theme.

Applications for floats open in August. A “Save the Date” with float entry details can be viewed on the Harvest of Harmony webpage. Information regarding the judging of floats will be released in the coming months.

The Alumni Band is also recruiting more participants to march in the parade. The band is open to anyone interested, and practices three weekends before the day of the parade. Contact Karissa Schmidt at 308-646-0795 or kschmidt@gichamber.com for more information.

