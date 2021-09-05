10 darn good tools to start a relationship

Successful relationships don’t happen in a vacuum. They take work. And couples who make their relationships work are the ones who also have the most fun and feel the most love. It’s a simple program that really works.

Here are 10 tools to get you started.

1. Give what you want to get. All relationships benefit from a pay-it-forward attitude. If you’d like to feel understood, try being more understanding. If you want to feel more love, try giving more. And remember that your partner isn’t psychic, so let them know what you need.

2. Find your happy place. No one else can make you happy. Finding happiness is something you have to do on your own. If you feel that it’s your partner’s responsibility, think again, and look within to find out what piece may be missing for you. Become responsible for your own happiness, and you may never be unhappy again.

3. Find a way to become and stay best friends. For some, being best friends sounds unromantic, but for those who live it, most say it’s the best part of their time together. Besties have each other’s back and never put one another down — instead they lift each other up.