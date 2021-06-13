5 clues to beat the summertime blues

Longer days and warmer weather are on the way. For most people, summertime is a good time of year. It can also be very helpful for people with seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

But many others may feel pressured by the extra time in the day and feel guilty for not enjoying themselves. For many depressed people, going to bed is sadly the best part of their day.

Here are some things you can do to combat the summertime blues.

1. Be grateful that this isn’t last year. Remember how we were locked down in many areas, and even Disneyland was closed? Many states are lifting their mask mandates and expecting things will mostly be back to normal this summer. And that’s something we can all be at least a little happy about.

2. Plan some kind of a summer adventure. Maybe it’s in your own town, or maybe you will travel to a place that holds fond memories or somewhere you’ve never been before to create new ones. Whatever your choice, a lot of joy can be found in the planning process.