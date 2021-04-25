5 ways to ease your pandemic stress

The pandemic has changed all our lives. None of us are living like we were before this all happened. Most of us have more time on our hands, and it can be a challenge to keep yourself entertained when what you used to love to do isn’t available to you at the moment.

Here are a few things we’ve discovered have helped make this time more pleasant and given us more to think about, do and discover.

1. Always be working on a jigsaw puzzle. Preferably the puzzle is placed somewhere everyone in the house can reach, even the little ones. Each time you walk by, you find a piece to fit, which actually makes you feel you’ve accomplished a little something. Even if you are alone right now, this is a good little tool for dealing with isolation.

2. Always have a real book to read. I know it sounds retro, but we spend way too much time in front of screens, and reading a book with actual pages is good for your body and mind. You will feel relaxed and get involved in a story the old-fashioned way. It’s a good way to pass the time and improve your mind.