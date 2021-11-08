5 ways to keep the heart fires burning

There are a million ways to show the one you love just how much you care. These actions can make the difference between a mutually supportive and emotionally engaging relationship and a languishing one.

The more energy you put into loving, the more love you will get in return. It’s that simple. Here are five ways to keep the heart fires burning.

1. Figure out the new normal together. Right now, almost everything feels new and different. Even doing things again we haven’t experienced in almost two years feels oddly unfamiliar. Experiencing this together bonds you.

It is also well documented that couples who do new things together build more of the “cuddle hormone” oxytocin. This will help you navigate unfamiliar terrain better and make you a closer couple.

2. Become a better listener. I spent many years in graduate school learning to be a better listener, and it has served me well in my personal as well as professional life. Learning to be a better listener may not come easily, but it’s worth the effort.

One of the ways you can show someone you’re listening is by repeating in your own words what someone has just said before you respond with your own thoughts. Your partner will appreciate your efforts.