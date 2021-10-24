We all need a boost sometimes, especially when something goes wrong in our world.

When this happens to you, look around you, remember thatyou started with nothing, and know that everything you see, you created.

Here are a few ways to believe in yourself more.

1. Take in the good vibes. Disregard what others tell you unless it’s positive. When you know someone respects or likes you, take in their good vibes. You can also ask them what it is about you that they like.

This will reinforce the best parts of you and help you believe in yourself. Some of us find it more difficult to take in positive feedback than criticism, and that needs to change.

2. Instead of posting pictures, post some words to make someone smile. Getting a few likes can work wonders. If words escape you, perhaps you can garner millions of views by dressing up like a chipmunk and singing opera.

Either way, it will make a few folks happier and make you feel better. Posting can be a way of connecting with your world and the whole world at the same time. You can make it a positive habit.